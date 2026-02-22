"Dhuroxic Is Not About North Against South," Ram Gopal Varma Says On <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Vs <i>Toxic</i> Box Office Clash

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared a lengthy note on social media addressing the upcoming release of Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, both slated to hit cinemas on March 19. He described the box office face-off as a "brutal clash between two cultures of cinema".

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the earlier film led by Ranveer Singh. Released in December 2025, the first instalment went on to cross over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office.

Toxic stars Yash in the lead role as a ruthless gangster, and is directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Varma took to his X handle on Sunday to share his thoughts on the clash. "THE #Dhuroxic PARK. No, I am not talking about TWO BIG FILMS #Dhurandhar2 and #Toxic releasing on March 19th. I am actually talking about a NEVER BEFORE SEEN or EXPERIENCED mythical archetype EXPLODING in the GRAND ARENA of INDIAN CINEMA. It is a BATTLE between DAVID AND GOLIATH," he wrote.

"I strongly believe that #Dhuroxic is not about North versus South, nor Bollywood versus Sandalwood. It is a brutal clash between two CULTURES - not of regions, but of cinema. The principal difference between the two is that #Dhurandhar respects the audience's intelligence, whereas #Toxic presumes their ignorance. #Dhurandhar, a reported Rs 130 crore 'DAVID' film (both versions together costing around Rs 260 crore), grossed nearly Rs 1,500 crore, proving that the so-called MASSES are far more INTELLIGENT than the MASALA MERCHANTS ever imagined."

Varma, who has previously praised Dhar's Dhurandhar, said he is keen to see which film emerges stronger at the box office.

"DISCLAIMER: No, it is not my affection for @AdityaDharFilms that made me write this, but my HOPE for INDIAN CINEMA. I am waiting with bated breath for March 19th to find out whether INDIA is 'DHURANDHAR' or 'TOXIC'," he added.

Also featuring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, among others, Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations set against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror incidents such as the Kandahar plane hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Toxic also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.

