Video: Kriti Sanon Walks Hand-In-Hand With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia On London Streets

Kriti Sanon's personal life has once again become the subject of online chatter after a video of her walking through the streets of London surfaced on social media. The clip, which has now gone viral, shows the actress spending time with her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, sparking fresh speculation about their relationship.

Kriti Sanon's Video With Kabir Bahia Goes Viral

In the widely circulated video, Kriti and Kabir are seen walking hand in hand during what appears to be a relaxed outing in London. The two look at ease in each other's company, chatting as they stroll through the city.

Kabir keeps it comfortable in a blue sweatshirt paired with matching co-ord trousers, while Kriti opts for a simple yet stylish look. She is seen wearing a fitted brown T-shirt layered with a brown puffer jacket, teamed with loose blue denim jeans and black boots.

At one point, Kabir appears to notice that someone is filming them. Despite being aware of the camera, the pair continue their conversation and walk without seeming bothered.

While the video has set social media abuzz, there is still uncertainty about when exactly it was shot, as there has been no official clarification on whether the clip is recent or from an earlier trip.

About Kriti Sanon And Kabir Bahia's Rumoured Relationship

Rumours about Kriti and Kabir's relationship first gained momentum months ago when the actress celebrated her 34th birthday. Since then, their alleged romance has frequently made headlines.

Kabir was also present at Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon's wedding to Stebin Ben. He even shared several photographs from the celebrations on Instagram, many of which featured Kriti.

Kabir Bahia is believed to be a UK-based businessman who studied at a boarding school in England. He is the founder of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited and comes from a well-known business family. His father, Kuljinder Bahia, owns Southall Travel, a prominent UK travel agency.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon And Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia In A Pic From Nupur Sanon's Wedding. "No Nazar," Says Internet