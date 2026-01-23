<i>Tere Ishk Mein</i> OTT Release Date Out, Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Film Streams On Netflix Today

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein was released on the OTT platform Netflix on January 23. The update was shared on Netflix's official page.

The post read, "Ishk ek ehsaas hai. Shankar aur Mukti ki mohabbat ek aag hai. Watch Tere Ishk Mein, out now on Netflix." Take a look:

About Tere Ishk Mein

Released on November 28, 2025, the film maintained steady audience interest despite mixed critical reception and stiff competition at the box office, ultimately becoming a commercial hit.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Tere Ishk Mein tells a layered love story shaped by loss, regret, and unresolved feelings.

Dhanush stars as Shankar, a troubled young man whose behaviour is shaped by years of emotional neglect. Kriti Sanon plays Mukti, whose connection with Shankar begins during their college days and continues to influence their lives when they meet again as adults.

In his review for NDTV, critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The lead actors, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, playing characters named Shankar (God) and Mukti (salvation), do all they can to convey intensity and passion, but the mess they are called upon to sort out is too bloated to be wished away by their earnest efforts or washed away by the waters of the Ganga."

The film marks Dhanush's third collaboration with director Anand L. Rai after Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021).



