Aanand L Rai Reacts To Rs 84 Crore Lawsuit Filed By Eros Over <i>Raanjhanaa</i> 'Copyright Infringement' In <i>Tere Ishk Mein</i>

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has responded to the Rs 84 crore lawsuit filed by Eros International Media Ltd over alleged intellectual property violations linked to Raanjhanaa.

Aanand L Rai Downplays Rs 84 Crore Lawsuit

Reacting to the case, Aanand L Rai said that such disputes are part of doing business in the film industry.

He told NDTV, "These are part of life. When you step into business, such things keep happening. I don't even know why, how, or from where this has come. But I think it is a legal matter, so let the legal people handle it. There is a lawyer on their side, and a lawyer from here will respond too. I don't think it has any meaning. Anyone can say anything about anything at any time. So it's not something to be taken too seriously. It's more for the lawyers to deal with. Since it's a legal matter, I won't speak much about it, but it's nothing serious."

Eros Claims Unauthorised Use Of Raanjhanaa Legacy

Eros International Media Ltd has accused Aanand L Rai and his production banner, Colour Yellow Media Entertainment LLP, of unlawfully leveraging the intellectual property of Raanjhanaa while promoting Tere Ishk Mein, which released in theatres in November 2025.

According to the company, it holds exclusive rights over Raanjhanaa, including copyright, registered trademarks, characters, dialogues, and sequel or remake rights. In its commercial IP suit and interim application, Eros has alleged that these protected elements were used without consent to suggest a creative or narrative link between the 2013 film and Tere Ishk Mein.

According to The Times of India, the lawsuit was reportedly triggered by a teaser released in July 2025, which Eros claims contained phrases, tags, visuals, background score elements, and references pointing towards the fictional universe of Raanjhanaa.

Character Similarities And Spiritual Sequel Allegations

One of the central points of contention in the case is characterisation. Eros has alleged that Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's role in Tere Ishk Mein closely mirrors his Raanjhanaa character Murari, both in temperament and narrative function. The company has also claimed that Dhanush's character in the new film follows a similar emotional arc to Kundan Shankar from Raanjhanaa, creating the impression of continuity.

Despite issuing a cease-and-desist notice in July 2025 and subsequent reminders, Eros has maintained that the marketing strategy continued to position Tere Ishk Mein as a "spiritual sequel". Following the film's release, the company has sought Rs 84 crore in damages for alleged copyright infringement, trademark violation, and passing off.

The case names multiple defendants, including Aanand L Rai, Colour Yellow Media Entertainment LLP, writer Himanshu Sharma, Super Cassettes Industries (T-Series), and Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, making it a complex, multi-party legal dispute that is now before the Bombay High Court.

