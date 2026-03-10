Inside Shahid Kapoor's Goa Getaway With Wife Mira Rajput And Mom Neelima Azeem

Actor Shahid Kapoor recently went on a trip to Goa with his mother, Neelima Azeem, and his wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor. To share glimpses of the holiday with his fans, the actor posted a series of pictures on Instagram.

About Shahid Kapoor's New Post

The carousel opened with Shahid laughing heartily while soaking in the blue waters during sunset.

Following his relaxed moment by the water, the actor shared a candid smile with his mother, Neelima Azeem. He was also photographed giving his wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, a warm bear hug in a light-hearted moment from their trip.

One of the pictures in the carousel showed Shahid posing next to his motorcycle parked outside the St. Roque Church in Tollecanto. These candid moments appear to be part of Shahid Kapoor's birthday celebrations. FYI: The actor turned 45 on February 25.

Mira Rajput Kapoor's B'Day Wish For Shahid Kapoor

On February 25, Shahid Kapoor's doting wife posted a series of glimpses from their beach vacation to mark his special day. From giving a peck on each other's heads to cosily posing with the sunset, the duo seemed lost in one another's embrace.

“Simply the best.. Happy Birthday love of my life,” read her adorable caption.

Shahid Kapoor's Personal Life

Born to actor Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, Shahid Kapoor is a complete family man. He got married to Mira Rajput in July 2015. The couple is blessed with two children, a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain.



