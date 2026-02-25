Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor's <i>O'Romeo</i> Leads Over Taapsee Pannu's <i>Assi</i> On Tuesday

Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo hit the theatres a week earlier than Taapsee Pannu's Assi. On February 24, the Vishal Bharadwaj directorial earned Rs 1.65 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the romantic thriller has collected a total of Rs 59.05 crore in the domestic market.

O'Romeo has been maintaining steady momentum since its release. On Day 12, the movie had an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.12%, the report added. The highest occupancy was witnessed during night shows at 18.05%, followed by afternoon shows at 11.95%, evening shows at 11.12%, and morning shows at 7.34%.

Region-wise, O'Romeo recorded the highest occupancy in Chennai at 35.67%, followed by Jaipur at 18.75%, NCR at 15.25%, Chandigarh at 15.75%, Pune at 12.75%, Mumbai at 12.25%, and others below 11%.

Produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Farida Jalal in key roles. It is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi.

Assi's Day 5 Box Office Collection

Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama opened in theatres on February 20. Assi collected Rs 0.85 crore on its first Tuesday, according to Sacnilk. The movie has minted Rs 5.75 crore so far.

The film, produced under the banners of Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series Films, had an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.21% on February 24. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Assi witnessed 18.65% occupancy during night shows, followed by 12.24% during evening shows, 12.06% during afternoon shows, and 5.88% during morning shows.

Region-wise, it recorded 22.50% in Chennai, followed by 16.50% in NCR, 15.75% in Jaipur, 14.25% in Pune, 13.25% in Mumbai, and others below 10%.

The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the role of Advocate Raavi. Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub are also part of the project.



