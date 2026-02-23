Box Office: Progress Report On Shahid Kapoor's <i>O'Romeo</i> And Taapsee Pannu's <i>Assi</i>

Taapsee Pannu's Assi has been making slow progress since its theatrical release on February 20. Despite tough competition from Shahid Kapoor's latest release, O'Romeo, the Anubhav Sinha directorial shows no signs of slowing its decent box-office collection.

On February 22, the courtroom drama starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role collected Rs 1.37 crore at the box office, according to Sacnilk. After summing up the three-day collection, Assi now stands at Rs 3.97 crore - a mark well behind O'Romeo's three-day collection. It collected Rs 9 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Produced under the banners of Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series Films, Assi recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.19% on its first Sunday after release. The movie witnessed the highest occupancy of 17.63% during evening shows. This was followed by 14.80% occupancy during afternoon shows, 10.96% during night shows and just 5.36% during morning shows.



Region-wise, the movie recorded 40.50% occupancy in Chennai, followed by 15.75% in Bhopal, 14.75% in Pune, 14.00% in Bengaluru and Kolkata, and below 13% in other regions.

Besides Taapsee Pannu, Assi also stars Revathi, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kani Kusruti in key roles.

O'Romeo's Day 10 Box Office Collection

Vishal Bhardwaj's epic romantic action thriller film opened at the box office on February 13 with a stunning collection of Rs 8.5 crore, according to Sacnilk. Produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film has maintained its momentum and is steadily performing at the box office.

On Day 10, O'Romeo earned Rs 3.25 crore, according to the same report. After its second Sunday collection, the movie has so far minted a total of Rs 55.90 crore.

The epic romantic action thriller film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. It stars an ensemble cast led by Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal. Vikrant Massey has a special appearance in the movie, which has been garnering mixed reviews from critics and fans alike.



