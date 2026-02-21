Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor's <i>O'Romeo</i> Outshines Taapsee Pannu's <i>Assi's</i> Opening Day Numbers

Taapsee Pannu-starrer Assi made a slow start at the box office. On Friday, the Anubhav Sinha directorial earned only Rs 1 crore, according to Sacnilk. The courtroom drama, however, faced tough competition from Shahid Kapoor's epic romantic action thriller O'Romeo.

Produced under the banners of Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series Films, Assi recorded an overall 7.38% Hindi occupancy on February 20. The highest occupancy was seen during night shows at 11.48%, followed by afternoon shows at 7.24%, evening shows at 6.92% and morning shows at 3.88%.

Region-wise, Taapsee Pannu's film witnessed 22.67% occupancy in Chennai, followed by 10.25% in Bhopal, 8.75% in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and 8.25% in Pune. Other cities recorded occupancy below 8%.

O'Romeo's Day 8 Box Office Collection

Shahid Kapoor's film, on the other hand, has been gradually progressing at the box office. The movie recorded earnings of Rs 2.25 crore on Day 8 of its release, according to Sacnilk. Overall, O'Romeo stands at Rs 49.35 crore after eight days of moderate performance.

Giving tough competition to Taapsee Pannu's film, O'Romeo recorded an overall 8.67% Hindi occupancy on February 20. It registered 12.31% occupancy during night shows, followed by 8.58% during afternoon shows, 7.90% during evening shows, and 5.90% during morning shows.

The epic romantic action thriller also recorded its highest occupancy in Chennai at 22.50%, followed by Jaipur at 11.50%, Chandigarh at 11.25%, Pune at 10.75%, and Bengaluru at 10.75%. Other regions witnessed occupancy below 10%.

More About Assi

The courtroom drama follows the story of Advocate Raavi (played by Taapsee Pannu), who takes on a powerful case involving sexual assault and the fight for justice. The film explores themes of legal struggle, societal silence and gender-based issues through intense courtroom proceedings.

The movie also stars Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Satyajit Sharma. Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah made special appearances in Assi.