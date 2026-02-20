OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: <i>Assi</i>, <i>Do Deewane Seher Mein</i>, <i>Kennedy</i> And More

The third weekend of February seems just as interesting as the previous ones, with a lineup of new releases both in theatres and on major OTT platforms. From queer hockey romance to courtroom dramas, the week is indeed packed with all sorts of entertainment, leaving you glued to your seats.

Here are some top releases of this week:

Assi (February 20) - Theatres

Get ready to witness Taapsee Pannu as the fearless defence lawyer Raavi, fighting a brutal and complex rape case in the hard-hitting Hindi courtroom drama. Assi reunites the actress with director Anubhav Sinha for their third collaboration, following the critically acclaimed films Mulk and Thappad. The film also serves as a subtle commentary on institutional failure and patriarchy in India.

Do Deewane Seher Mein (February 20) - Theatres

Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's fresh pairing in the romantic drama, directed by Ravi Udyawar, is just what you need after the Valentine's Week hangover. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in collaboration with Zee Studios, the film is set in the bustling urban landscape of Mumbai and follows two socially awkward millennials who, despite being high achievers, struggle with deep-seated insecurities.

Kennedy (February 20) - ZEE5

After a highly successful run at international film festivals, including a standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival 2023, Anurag Kashyap's directorial is making its digital debut on ZEE5 on February 20. The acclaimed neo-noir thriller skipped a theatrical release in India and arrived directly for OTT audiences.

Heated Rivalry (February 20) - Prime Video

The queer hockey romance television series was released in Canada on November 28 last year, receiving widespread critical acclaim. Although not a Prime Video Original, Heated Rivalry, directed by Jacob Tierney and based on Rachel Reid's Game Changers novel series, is now available to OTT audiences.

Strip Law (February 20) - Netflix

Created by Cullen Crawford, the 10-episode first season of the adult animated comedy series, starring Adam Scott, Janelle James and Stephen Root, is now available on Netflix. Produced by the renowned animation studio Titmouse Inc. (Big Mouth), it tells the story of an uptight lawyer who teams up with a flashy Las Vegas magician to bring some pizzazz to the city's stupidest cases.

Pavane (February 20) - Netflix

Moon Sang-min, Byun Yo-han and Go Ah-sung play three "outsiders" who work together at a department store in the new South Korean romantic melodrama, which premiered globally on Netflix. Based on Park Min-gyu's best-selling novel Pavane for a Dead Princess, the film is directed by Lee Jong-pil, best known for the comedy-drama film Samjin Company English Class.

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 (February 20) - Apple TV+

The American mystery-thriller television series stars Jennifer Garner as Hannah Hall, who forms an unexpected relationship with her stepdaughter while searching for her husband, who has recently disappeared. Based on the novel of the same name by Laura Dave, the first season premiered on April 14, 2023, garnering positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

Firebreak (February 20) - Netflix

Originally titled Cortafuego, the high-tension Spanish psychological thriller and disaster series combines a race-against-time survival story with deeply buried family secrets. The Netflix original, directed by David Victori, premieres globally on Friday, leaving fans of Money Heist's Belén Cuesta, who plays the titular character, excited.

In Your Radiant Season (February 20) - Disney+

Another romantic K-drama, directed by Jeong Sang-hee and Kim Young-jae, tells the story of Seonu Chan (played by Chae Jong-hyeop), who lives life to the fullest and Song Ha-ran (played by Lee Sung-kyung), who is stuck in her emotions. How their paths cross and completely change their lives is what fans are waiting to see.

18 Wheels Across India (February 20) - Discovery+

This 12-episode ground-level travel docuseries, hosted by Dawid Andres, explores India through its highways, truckers and the journeys that keep the country moving. It follows the host's journey as a long-haul truck driver, navigating one of the most demanding transport networks in the world.

BAFTA 2026 (February 22) - Lionsgate Play

Besides films and series, the week also features the premiere of the 79th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA 2026) on Sunday. The event will be held at Royal Festival Hall from 5:00 PM GMT. Indian viewers will be able to watch the red carpet programme late at night, around 11:30 PM IST, followed by the main ceremony starting at 12:30 AM IST on February 23.