Aamir Khan Plays Chess, Flies Kites, Eats On Floor At Arijit Singh's Bengal Home In BTS Video. Watch

Aamir Khan Productions on Monday shared a heartwarming video featuring Arijit Singh and the superstar, capturing everything the actor did during his four-day-visit at the singer's Jiaganj home in Murshidabad, West Bengal.

Aamir Khan visited Arijit Singh's Bengal home on February 2, almost a week after he announced his exit from playback singing (January 27).

The video was jointly shared by Aamir Khan Productions and Zee Music Company. The caption read, "POV: Ek din Aamir sir aapke saath baith kar gaana gaa rahe hain (One day Aamir Khan is singing with you at your home). Aamir Khan x Arijit Singh = Pure Magic."

In the video, Arijit sings the title track from Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's upcoming romantic film Ek Din.

The video opens with Aamir Khan arriving at Arijit Singh's Jiaganj home while the neighbourhood is curious to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Arijit is seen touching Aamir's feet. Composer Ram Sampath also joins the superstar at Arijit's home.

Aamir Khan, in his signature style, asks Arijit, "Are you taking a break? Or you won't ever sing for films? Hum logo ka kya hoga (what will happen to us)?" Arijit only smiles.

The video then takes viewers on a whirlwind ride in which Arijit drives Aamir on his scooter and plays chess with him.

Aamir is also seen flying kites on the roof and greeting a curious bunch of young men on a nearby roof.

At one moment, Arijit is seen serving scrumptious food to Aamir Khan, who sits on the floor and eats gracefully.

The Internet's Reaction

The video has already garnered massive views on Instagram.

A user wrote, "Arijit has proved how simplicity still works... Every artist should learn from this. Fake tone, hurting others doesn't work. Respect everyone in your group."

Another comment read, "What a beautiful song and a wholesome video."

Another comment read, "Arijit Singh, only one singer polite, downward, very innocent. I love Arijit Singh."

Arijit Singh's Shocking Post

On January 27, Arijit Singh shared on his social media handles that he won't take any new assignments as a playback singer.

"Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey," Arijit wrote on his Instagram feed.

Arijit Singh's Hit Songs

For more than a decade, Arijit Singh has established himself as the undisputed king of melody and heartbreak for new generations.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, Arijit has remained composers' first choice over the years.

His hit songs include Tum Hi Ho, Laal Ishq, Raabta, Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse, and Aaj Phir, to name a few.