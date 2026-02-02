Aamir Khan Visits Arijit Singh's Bengal Home Days After Singer Quit Playback Singing

Nearly a week after announcing his exit from playback singing, Aamir Khan visited Arijit Singh's Jiaganj home in Murshidabad, West Bengal, on Monday. Videos of Aamir Khan have gone viral on social media, prompting speculation about why the superstar rushed there. In one viral video, Aamir is seen getting down from the car and waving at the shutterbugs stationed nearby.

In another video, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor is seen seated inside his car while shutterbugs jostle to catch a glimpse of him.

While it's widely speculated that Aamir has come to change Arijit's mind about quitting playback singing, there's no confirmed report on what they discussed.

Arijit Singh has delivered several hits for films headlined by Aamir Khan. In 2016, he sang Naina for Aamir's blockbuster Dangal.

The association was renewed with Arijit crooning two soulful songs—Tere Hawaale and Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi—for Aamir's official remake of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in 2022.

Vishal Bhardwaj's Post for Arijit Singh

A couple of days ago, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj shared a video in which he called Arijit's decision "unacceptable." Arijit has sung for Vishal's upcoming film O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead.

"Hey Arijit... Till a few days back while we were jamming on this song (you were shooting the video) I didn't know that this will be my one of the last film song with you. This is unfair.. #TakeBackYourSanyaas It's unacceptable," wrote Vishal in his post.

Arijit Singh's Shocking Post

On January 27, Arijit Singh shared on his social media handles that he won't take any new assignments as a playback singer.

"Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey," Arijit wrote on his Instagram feed.

Arijit Singh's Hit Songs

For more than a decade, Arijit Singh has established himself as the undisputed king of melody and heartbreak for new generations.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, Arijit has remained composers' first choice over the years.

His hit songs include "Tum Hi Ho," "Laal Ishq," "Raabta," "Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse," and "Aaj Phir," to name a few.