Weekend Binge: 10 Movies To Watch After Arijit Singh's Playback Singing Retirement

Arijit Singh sent waves of sadness among fans after announcing his retirement from playback singing on January 27. In a career spanning decades, the 38-year-old has delivered countless hits that have ruled hearts and playlists alike. He has remained a composer's first choice over the years, reigning as the undisputed king of melody and heartbreak across generations.

As Arijit bids goodbye to the world of playback singing, let us spend the weekend binge-watching films that feature his soul-stirring tracks.

Aashiqui 2 – Tum Hi Ho (Prime Video)

Arijit Singh shot to overnight fame with this melodious track, portrayed with perfection by Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. The song became an emblem of passion, devotion and heartbreak.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – Kabira, Ilahi (Netflix)

Both Kabira and Ilahi showcased two different moods of Ranbir Kapoor. While Ilahi captured the thrill of freedom and self-discovery, Kabira created a softer tone. Arijit Singh navigated joy and nostalgia effortlessly through these contrasting numbers.

Barfi! – Phir Le Aaya Dil (Prime Video)

This track, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz, spells unspoken emotions like no other. Soulful and deeply emotional, the song is marked by layers of vulnerability and the melancholy of returning to a lover who has moved on. Arijit Singh's hard-hitting vocals make every note feel heavy with longing.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Channa Mereya (Apple TV)

No one encapsulates unrequited love better than Arijit Singh, and Channa Mereya proves it once again. Ranbir Kapoor's heartbreak and Anushka Sharma's helplessness unfold beautifully on screen as Ariji Singh's emotion-laden vocals become the backbone of the wedding sequence.

Tamasha – Agar Tum Saath Ho (Zee5)

If there is one track that depicts emotional chaos and devastation, it has to be Agar Tum Saath Ho. Headlined yet again by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the moving melody explores love, separation and missed chances. Arijit Singh's heartfelt vocals amplify the reality that love can be hauntingly painful.

Kabir Singh – Bekhayali (JioHotstar)

Shahid Kapoor's inner turmoil and heartbreak were captured brilliantly by Arijit Singh's Bekhayali – a raw, intense and unapologetically emotional number. The track mirrors obsession and chaos.

Bajirao Mastani – Aayat (Prime Video)

Deepika Padukone's graceful dance moves brought life to this soulful number sung by Arijit Singh. Laced with grand visuals and royal undertones, the track adds layers of yearning, devotion and spirituality.

Kalank – Title Track (Prime Video)

The Kalank title track is rooted in the pathos of doomed love, much like Alia Bhatt's Roop and Varun Dhawan's Zafar. Beyond the grand and dramatic sequences, the song leaves a lingering sense of longing.

Agent Vinod – Raabta (Apple TV)

Although the film failed at the box office, Arijit Singh's Raabta struck the right chord with audiences. The melodious and almost magical tune celebrates a timeless connection that transcends logic, lifetimes and circumstances. The track playing against a fight sequence featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor adds an ironic tenderness to the chaos.

Dilwale – Gerua (Netflix)

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic pairing against stunning European visuals had fans shipping the duo all over again. With Arijit Singh's romantic vocals, the track feels like a tribute to love, blending nostalgia with passion, and continues to play on repeat even today.