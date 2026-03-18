Exclusive: Why <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Cancelled Non-Hindi Shows In South, Explains Trade Analyst

The much-anticipated release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has hit an unexpected hurdle in the southern markets.

While the movie has begun rolling out paid previews in parts of the country, audiences in Tamil Nadu and other southern regions have been left disappointed after several theatres cancelled their non-Hindi shows at the last minute.

Cinema chains across key cities cited "non-availability" of content as the primary reason behind the cancellations. This has led to confusion among moviegoers, especially those who had booked tickets for the dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions of the Ranveer Singh-starrer.

Explaining the situation, trade analyst Ramesh Bala told NDTV how the technical issues led to the delay.

He said, "The content, the digital content that you give to the digital content provider, includes the film's visuals and sound design: the sound, the actual technical content. That is ready only for Hindi. The dubbed versions are not ready, meaning there are last-minute sound corrections or edit corrections or something of that sort which still need to be completed."

"We do not know what it is, but the Tamil, Telugu, and other South Indian dubbed versions are not ready. Only the Hindi version is ready, and that too without subtitles. That is being shipped to the digital content provider, so it will be shown as a premiere today and tomorrow," he added.

The situation has also drawn responses from exhibitors. Theatre owners in Chennai confirmed that they did not receive the Tamil version in time, prompting last-minute cancellations. Cinema chains, including those operating in Chennai, issued public apologies to audiences for the inconvenience caused.

We regret to inform that the Tamil paid previews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge scheduled for today have been cancelled. Refunds will be initiated shortly. Thank you for your patience.#DhurandharTheRevenge #AGSCinemas pic.twitter.com/VCLjbJ6GdN — AGS Cinemas (@agscinemas) March 18, 2026

Tamil version of Dhurandhar 2 has not been delivered to the theatres by the producers today. All tickets booked for the Tamil version will be screened in Hindi at the same time and screen.



Patrons who do not wish to watch the Hindi version may opt for a refund at our box office. — Vishnu Kamal (@kamala_cinemas) March 18, 2026

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is slated for a wide theatrical release on March 19, with paid previews starting today, March 18. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features a notable ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles.

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