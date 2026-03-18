<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Review By Ram Gopal Varma Says Aditya Dhar Film Will Make <i>Sholay</i> Look Like 'TV Serial'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, already fascinated by Dhurandhar 2, shared the first review of the film on X today. Calling it the "birth of a new cinematic order," he said "all the greatest films made so far, starting from Mughal-e-Azam and Sholay," will look like 'TV serials' compared to Aditya Dhar's film.​

He wrote: "After last night's watch of #Dhurandhar2, in terms of its sheer cumulative impact in every which way—whether on its expected collections, audience euphoria, social influences, cinematic grammar-breaking, and above all the psychological audio-visual impact—it will be a Sholay x 100 level magnificence and is bound to make all the greatest films made so far, starting from MUGHAL E AZAM onwards, look like TV SERIALS."

"This is the BIRTH of a NEW CINEMATIC ORDER and the ruthless extinction of everything that ever existed before in the previous WORLD of CINEMA," he continued.

"The very spelling of the word DIRECTOR will start from @adityadharfilms name, and it will be prudent and wise for even STEVEN SPIELBERG and CHRISTOPHER NOLAN to drop everything they are doing and catch #Dhurandhar2 FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW," Varma wrote.

After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it's sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it's expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2026

Ram Gopal Varma's Prediction

Ahead of the film's release, Varma predicted that if Dhurandhar 2 generates Rs 1,500–2,000 crore, it could shake up the current dominance of South Indian films at the box office.

In a conversation with Variety India, he said: "I think it will be fantastic. See, more than anything else, the audience has invested in the characters and the story so much. I think they will just follow the trajectory of the characters from part one. They shot both parts simultaneously, right? So it'll be like one film split into two. I don't think they'll have any over-expectations. This is not like a franchise. It's like the Baahubali films. Yeah, like that only. I feel Dhurandhar 2 will do better business than part one."

"They are promoting Dhurandhar 2 heavily in the south. You can't have people flying in the air and kicking in the air. It's got to be all real. You see, if Dhurandhar 2 creates numbers like Rs 1500-2000 crores, then all the south films will go for a toss, I think. All South films are designed in the old-school manner," he added.

Earlier, Ram Gopal Varma shared his review of Dhurandhar: The Revenge's trailer on X, describing it as "stratospheric level" and praising director Aditya Dhar's intent and tone: "This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL .. @AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE #Dhurandhar2."

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 releases in theatres tomorrow, with paid previews scheduled for today. Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in the second instalment.

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma Throws a Dhurandhar 2 Challenge: 'If It Earns Rs 2,000 Crore, South Cinema Will Go for a Toss'