Ram Gopal Varma Throws A <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Challenge: 'If It Earns Rs 2,000 Crore, South Cinema Will Go For A Toss'

Ram Gopal Varma has weighed in on the growing buzz around Ranveer Singh's upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The filmmaker said audiences are already deeply invested in the characters and narrative established in the first instalment. He also suggested that if the film manages to generate numbers in the range of Rs 1500-2000 crore, it could shake up the current dominance of South Indian films at the box office.

In a conversation with Variety India, Ram Gopal Varma said, "I think it will be fantastic. See, more than anything else, the audience has invested in the characters and the story so much. I think they will just follow the trajectory of the characters from part one. They shot both parts simultaneously, right? So it'll be like one film split into two. I don't think they'll have any over-expectations. This is not like a franchise. It's like the Baahubali films. Yeah, like that only. I feel Dhurandhar 2 will do better business than part one."

Talking about the film's impact on South cinema, the filmmaker added, "They are promoting Dhurandhar 2 heavily in the south. You can't have people flying in the air and kicking in the air. It's got to be all real. You see, if Dhurandhar 2 creates numbers like Rs 1500-2000 crores, then all the south films will go for a toss, I think. All South films are designed in the old-school manner."

Earlier, Ram Gopal Varma shared his review of Dhurandhar: The Revenge's trailer on X. Describing the trailer as "stratospheric level", he praised director Aditya Dhar's intent and tone. "This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL .. @AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE #Dhurandhar2." the filmmaker wrote.

This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL .. @AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE #Dhurandhar2 https://t.co/UXOO504Xtl — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 7, 2026

Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. The plot follows undercover Indian intelligence agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, as he continues his mission deep within Pakistan's criminal and political underworld. The sequel is set to release in theatres on March 19.

