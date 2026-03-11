<i>Bigg Boss 19</i> Winner Gaurav Khanna Says He Hasn't Received Prize Money Rs 50 Lakh Yet

After winning Bigg Boss 19, actor Gaurav Khanna has been getting a lot of attention from fans. In a recent vlog on his YouTube channel, the actor answered several questions sent by viewers. He spoke about life after the reality show, the love he has been receiving from fans, and also addressed the curiosity around his winnings from the show. He also reacted to the ongoing chatter about whether he might return to the popular TV show Anupamaa.

During the vlog, many fans asked him about the cash prize, car and TV that come with winning Bigg Boss. Responding to that, Gaurav clarified that the rewards have not reached him yet. He said, “I'm yet to receive them.”

Apart from the prize, he also spoke about how the show has changed things for him in everyday life. According to the star, the biggest change has been in the way people recognise him now. “For an actor, it feels really special when people know you by your real name,” he said while sharing his thoughts on the shift.

“Bigg Boss has affected my life more on a personal level than in terms of my career. It's still too early to say how it might change my work in the future. Earlier, people mostly recognised me by the characters I played, like Abir, Sharman, Kavin, or Anuj Kapadia, and they would call me by those names. But now things have changed. Wherever I go, even when we were travelling in Dubai, people were calling out ‘GK, GK, Gaurav.' For an actor, it feels really special when people know you by your real name after so many years of playing different roles,” Gaurav Khanna added.

Another topic that came up during the vlog was his possible return as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, led by Rupali Ganguly. Gaurav's character became one of the most loved roles of his career, and fans continue to ask if he will come back to the show.

Responding to the speculation, Gaurav said the decision is not his alone. He shared, “You are asking the wrong person because coming back to Anupamaa is not in my hands. It depends on our producer Rajan Shahi and the channel Star Plus. If the story has something interesting for me, I would definitely like to return. But if the track is not exciting, then I wouldn't want to come back.”

“Anuj Kapadia is one of my most loved characters, so of course I would be happy to play him again. Right now there are no such plans. I am not even following the show, so I don't know what is happening in the story. Sometimes people think I am returning because the show keeps showing my old scenes and flashbacks, and fans tag me in those clips. It's nice that people still remember Anuj. But at the moment, nothing has been decided. Still, I always say—never say never,” the actor concluded.