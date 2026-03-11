Allu Cinemas, Largest Dolby Cinema In India, To Open With <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> On March 18

Allu Arjun's Allu Cinemas—touted as Hyderabad's first Dolby Cinema—will have a mega opening for audiences with two of the year's most anticipated films: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh on March 19.

The cinmeas will also showcase paid previews of Dhurandhar 2 on March 18.

The management recently confirmed the launch on social media and aims to offer an extraordinary movie experience.

#AlluCinemas — India's largest and Hyderabad's first #DolbyCinema is finally ready to open❤️‍🔥



👉March 12 – Soft Launch

March 12 – Soft Launch

March 18 – Opens to the public with Dhurandhar The Revenge premiere shows. Allu Arjun has truly set the bar very high for exhibitors.

The cinemas will be officially inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy tomorrow.

About Allu Cinemas

On January 3, Allu Arjun's family and celebrities from the Telugu film industry attended the soft launch of Allu Cinemas.

Located inside the expansive Allu Studios complex in Kokapet, near Hyderabad's Financial District, the screen measures around 75 feet wide—making it India's largest Dolby Cinema screen and reportedly the second largest in the world. It is also believed to be Asia's biggest Dolby Cinema screen.

EXCLUSIVE | #DolbyCinema | #AlluCinemas



In presence of Allu Arjun's family, celebrities from TFI & stalwarts of Industry, Allu Cinemas did a soft launch today with refreshments & dinner.



This is a sneak-peak in one of the flat screens.

The theatre features advanced technology, including Dolby Vision 3D projection for sharp, vibrant visuals and Dolby Atmos sound systems for immersive audio from every direction.

The team conducted a soft launch and technical testing on January 4, attended by Allu Arjun and his family. During this preview, the projection systems, sound setup, and other facilities were tested to ensure smooth operations before the public opening.

About Dhurandhar 2

The trailer, released on Saturday, shows Ranveer Singh returning in a deadlier, more ferocious avatar on a revenge spree. It highlights his dual roles as Jaskirat and Hamza, replete with high-octane action and violent scenes, setting the mood for another visual extravaganza.

Dhurandhar released in December last year, becoming the year's highest-grossing film and setting a record as the highest grosser in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this second installment.

Advance bookings for the film started on Saturday (March 7), alongside the trailer launch.