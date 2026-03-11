Before <i>Dhurandhar</i>, Ranveer Singh Spoke At One Public Event. It Led To An FIR

Just days before the release of his spy thriller Dhurandhar in December 2025, Ranveer Singh found himself at the centre of a controversy triggered by a single public appearance.

The actor had attended the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in November 2025, where an attempt to praise Kantara: Chapter 1 star and director Rishab Shetty eventually led to backlash, a police complaint, and a wider conversation about cultural sensitivity.

What Happened At IFFI Goa 2025

At the closing ceremony on November 30, 2025, Ranveer Singh took to the stage and recreated a moment from Kantara: Chapter 1. The actor performed an imitation inspired by the Daiva ritual sequence from the film while Rishab Shetty was present at the event.

While praising the film, Ranveer Singh said, "I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost enters your body - that shot was amazing."

Clips of the moment quickly spread across social media, with many viewers criticising the actor for mischaracterising a sacred deity and not understanding the cultural context behind the Daiva tradition.

Rishab Shetty's Reaction

Videos from the event showed Rishab Shetty initially smiling as Ranveer Singh animatedly recreated the act. However, another clip appeared to show him gesturing for the Bollywood star to stop mimicking the Daiva performance, which is deeply revered in coastal Karnataka.

A source quoted by Bangalore Times later explained that the incident happened spontaneously when Ranveer Singh interacted with guests seated in the audience.

"Ranveer came down from the stage to greet the guests, including Rajinikanth and Rishab (Shetty). The moment he saw Rishab, he got excited and began mimicking the Daiva, which Rishab asked him to stop-though politely," the source said.

Despite the request, the actor reportedly repeated the act after returning to the stage. The source added, "His intention wasn't wrong, but referring to the Daiva as a 'female ghost' and performing the act while wearing shoes shocked many. Rishab stayed calm and chose not to escalate it at such a high-profile event."

Why The Daiva Portrayal Triggered Backlash

The controversy highlighted the sacred nature of the Daiva traditions of Tulu Nadu, a region in coastal Karnataka. The Kantara films brought these ritual practices to mainstream cinema through characters such as Panjurli and Guliga, who serve as spiritual guardians in the story.

Kantara: Chapter 1, which serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, explores additional mystical beings rooted in the same belief system.

Among them is Chavundi, portrayed as the sister of Guliga in the film. In the Bhuta Kola ritual tradition, Chavundi Daiva is worshipped as a fierce female guardian spirit primarily in the districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

She is part of the 'Dharmarakshaka Chaturmukha', a group of four guardian Daivas that also includes Guliga, Panjurli, and Huli. Within the belief system, Chavundi is associated with restoring justice and punishing those who violate social or ancestral promises.

For communities that practise these rituals, Daiva worship remains a living tradition deeply connected to their cultural identity.

Rishab Shetty's Appeal To Audiences

Even before the controversy, Rishab Shetty had repeatedly urged audiences not to imitate Daiva rituals shown in the Kantara films.

When a fan once entered a theatre in Tamil Nadu dressed as a Daiva performer during a screening, Rishab Shetty described the act as "very unfortunate".

Speaking to India Today Digital, he said, "It really hurts us. Through you, I would like to request people - please don't do such things. This is cinema for us. We do it for the cinematic experience and for the story's emotional arc. But the concept of Daiva that we have brought into the film - that is not cinema for us."

He added, "We have treated them with deep seriousness. The Daiva nartak (spiritual performer) has been portrayed with great care; there should be no distortion in that."

Explaining the spiritual aspect of the portrayal, Rishab Shetty said he seeks blessings before performing the sequence. "However, some people, out of excitement or in hopes of going viral on social media, do things that are inappropriate," he said.

He further appealed to audiences to respect the tradition, saying, "What we have created comes from our own community - we worship Daiva. When such things happen, it deeply hurts our sentiments. Please, just experience the film in theatres for what it is - as cinema. But remember, what we have shown of Daiva is sacred to us."

Complaint And Court Proceedings

The backlash eventually moved beyond social media. In January 2026, a Bengaluru-based advocate filed a case against Ranveer Singh over the incident, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments by mocking the Daiva tradition during the festival appearance.

Ranveer Singh approached the Karnataka High Court after the FIR was filed. The court later granted interim relief to the actor, directing authorities not to take any coercive action against him for now.

However, the court asked the actor to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. Further hearings in the case were expected at a later date.

Ranveer Singh's Apology

Following the backlash, Ranveer Singh issued a public apology on Instagram, stating that he never intended to disrespect the tradition.

He wrote, "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it takes to perform that particular scene the way he did, for which he has my utmost admiration."

"I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise," the actor added.

Soon after the controversy, Ranveer's film Dhurandhar released on December 5, 2025. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller starred Ranveer as undercover agent Hamza alongside R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt.

The film crossed the Rs 1300 crore mark at the worldwide box office and became the highest-grossing Hindi-language movie in India

The story is far from over. A sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to hit theatres on March 19. The plot follows Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who continues his mission within Pakistan's criminal syndicates as gangster Hamza Ali Mazari.

Ranveer Singh's Recent Outing

Since the release of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has largely stayed away from public events. One of his rare appearances came when he stepped out with wife Deepika Padukone to support her father, badminton legend Prakash Padukone.

The couple attended a session titled Beyond Winning: What Sports Cultivate in Children at an international school in Mumbai on February 19.

Photos from the event showed Ranveer seated beside Deepika and his mother, Anju Bhavnani.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Anju Bhavnani at an event at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS Mumbai) where Prakash Padukone was the speaker.



Sonam Kapoor and Shloka Ambani were also present there.#DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh #SonamKapoor pic.twitter.com/4OTnvj9iIh — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@DeepikaAccess) February 19, 2026

With Dhurandhar: The Revenge now approaching its release, Ranveer Singh is once again gearing up for the spotlight. But the IFFI moment that preceded the first film's release continues to be remembered as the public appearance that unexpectedly led to an FIR.

ALSO READ: Ari Ari: How Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Made This Punjabi Song Go Viral After Two Decades