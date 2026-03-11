When Vijay Called Trisha Krishnan 'Princess' At <i>Leo</i> Success Meet

Trisha Krishnan and actor-politician Vijay have been linked on social media time and again in recent months. The buzz reached its momentum when the two arrived in the same car and attended the reception for producer Kalpathi S. Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son in Chennai last week.

The appearance came days after Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce in December 2025—a development that became public on February 27.

It quickly became the talk of the town, fueling speculation like wildfire.

Amid the ongoing buzz, Trisha and Vijay's old comments about each other have resurfaced.

Leo Success Meet

Trisha and Vijay collaborated in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo after a 15-year break.

At the film's success meet, the lead pair publicly praised each other.

"Vijay... it was like meeting a school friend again after a long time. There was the same comfort, love, and friendship. In my 20-year career, the most long-term journey I had with a co-star was with Vijay. They say home is not a place, but a person," Trisha said.

"Leo's set was like that. I used to tell Lokesh, 'It doesn't feel like work—we all work much.' But we were... it felt like a vacation," she added.

During the same event, Vijay showered praise on Trisha: "It is not a big thing for a 20-year-old girl to become a heroine. But it is something when that girl maintains her position as a heroine for 20 years—that too, with the same energy and beauty."

He added, "I am sure you all know who I am talking about. Everyone will show hands like this (normal wave), but she alone will show like that (princess wave). I am sure you all have noticed it. Yes, it is our princess Kundavai. Best wishes, Trisha."

Vijay And Trisha's Affair Rumours

Vijay and Trisha are one of Kollywood's hit onscreen pairs. From their first commercially successful collaboration in Ghilli to films like Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi, they proved the pull of their pairing time and again.

After a 15-year gap, the pair reunited onscreen in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Fueled by internet buzz, Vijay and Trisha have often been linked on social media in recent months. However, neither has commented on the speculation.

After the Jana Nayagan row with the Censor Board, Vijay's personal life has become fodder for his political detractors, as he prepares to take a political plunge with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Trisha slammed actor-filmmaker Parthiban for taking a dig at her. He later apologised and shared a long video taking potshots at her.