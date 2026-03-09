<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Advance Booking Racing Towards Rs 20-Crore Mark, 10 Days Before Release

Only a few days remain until the theatrical release of Dhurandhar 2, and the film is already showing strong box-office momentum. Early advance booking data suggests the sequel is heading for a major opening. The key question now is whether it can surpass the current paid-preview record of Rs 25 crore, set by OG.

Details

According to data reported by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has collected around Rs 12.29 crore in advance bookings across all languages in India. When blocked seats are included, the figure increases to approximately Rs 18.1 crore.

The Hindi version is contributing the most to these numbers, with over Rs 12.07 crore booked so far, as per the report. Bookings in the southern markets - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam - are currently lower but are expected to rise as the release date approaches.

The report also highlights strong overseas performance, especially in North America. For the USA premieres alone, the film has sold more than 38,500 tickets across 557 locations, earning $618,911 (around Rs 5.15 crore). With solid domestic and international trends, the film is well positioned to challenge previous records for paid previews.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge follows undercover RAW agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi as he infiltrates the Karachi underworld to dismantle a major terror network after the death of Rahman Dakait. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action thriller promises a deeper look into the agent's personal journey while focusing on his confrontation with the main antagonist, ISI agent Major Iqbal.

The film is scheduled to release on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.



