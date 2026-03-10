Finland President Alexander Stubb Watched <i>Dhurandhar</i> Before His India-Visit: "My Son Suggested Me"

The stage is set. The much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar will release in theatres on March 19. Finland's President Alexander Stubb, who concluded his official visit to India on Sunday, turned out to be a Dhurandhar fan.

During an interview with news agency ANI, Stubb said he watched the film just before coming to India, as his son had suggested.

"Interestingly enough, before I came to India, my son suggested that I should watch Dhurandhar, and I did. And of course, I was one part of the narrative. I am happy to fight against terrorism and look forward to the sequel on 19th March," Stubb told ANI.

So, Finland President Alexander Stubb watched Dhurandhar on the suggestion of his son before his India visit and most importantly, "he liked and supported narrative of the movie".pic.twitter.com/KaBCmtfUZ0 — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) March 7, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Bookings Status

Advance bookings for Dhurandhar: The Revenge started on Saturday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has collected around Rs 12.29 crore in advance bookings across all languages in India.

The figure rises to approximately Rs 18.1 crore, including block bookings.

The report also highlights strong overseas performance, especially in North America. For the USA premieres alone, the film has sold more than 38,500 tickets across 557 locations, earning $618,911 (around Rs 5.15 crore).

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer

The trailer, released on Saturday, shows Ranveer Singh returning as a deadlier and more ferocious avatar on a revenge spree. It highlights Ranveer Singh's two avatars—Jaskirat and Hamza. Replete with high-octane action and violent scenes, the trailer sets the mood for another visual extravaganza.

Dhurandhar released in December last year. The film became the highest-grossing film of the year and set a record as the highest-grosser in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in the second instalment.