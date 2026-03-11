<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's Film Sells Tickets Worth Rs 18.64 Crore For Paid Previews

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theatres on March 19. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles. The paid preview shows are scheduled for March 18, a day before the official worldwide release. Bookings for these special previews opened for moviegoers from March 7.

The advance bookings for March 19 haven't started yet.

According to a report by Livemint, Dhurandhar 2 has sold 3.48 lakh tickets for 8,337 shows across India.

The spy thriller has collected Rs 18.64 crore from its premiere shows so far. The report also noted that the film's Hindi version continues to lead the chart with a gross of Rs 18.16 crore from 3.23 lakh ticket sales across 7,951 shows.

The Hindi Dolby Cinema format has generated Rs 1.57 lakh from 203 tickets. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a pan-India film, releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Among the dubbed versions, Tamil has earned Rs 23.58 lakh from 15,385 tickets, followed by Telugu, which contributed Rs 18.54 lakh from 7,827 tickets. The Kannada version has made Rs 2.04 lakh from 479 tickets, and the Malayalam version has earned Rs 2.25 lakh from 934 tickets through advance sales.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge's domestic trends and advance bookings suggest it is poised to challenge existing records for paid previews. The makers aim to surpass the Rs 25 crore paid preview record set by Pawan Kalyan starrer OG.

The Hindi advance bookings are nearing the target, and the USA premieres are also showing strong occupancy. The spy thriller has crossed $1 million in advance bookings for its opening day in North America. If the current momentum continues, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is likely to achieve this milestone.

The film features Ranveer Singh as the undercover Indian agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, operating under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. After the death of gangster Rahman Dakait in the first film, Hamza rises to power, becoming the feared king of Lyari. He targets the elusive Major Iqbal, an ISI chief linked to major attacks against India.