Kritika Kamra Marries Gaurav Kapur In Low-Key Wedding At Mumbai Home, Farhan Akhtar And Malaika Arora Attend

Actor Kritika Kamra and television host Gaurav Kapur hosted an intimate wedding ceremony at their home in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple opted for a simple signing ceremony, keeping the celebrations private and limited to close friends and family members.

Several well-known faces from the entertainment and sports industries were spotted arriving to bless the couple. Among those in attendance were actors Soha Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Anya Singh. Actor Malaika Arora also attended the ceremony, alongside Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

According to ANI, the celebration was kept understated and meaningful, with a small pooja performed as part of the ceremony. The couple chose to celebrate the occasion quietly with their inner circle rather than hosting a large-scale wedding.

Although Kritika and Gaurav have not yet shared official pictures from the ceremony, photos and videos of guests arriving at the venue have already surfaced online, generating excitement among fans.

The guest list also included several celebrity couples and close friends, such as Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra, former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar with his wife Fatema, Zaheer Khan and actor Sagarika Ghatge, and actor Pooja Gor.

Kritika and Gaurav have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight. However, in recent months, the two occasionally offered glimpses of their time together on social media, sharing moments from vacations, breakfast outings, and casual dates.

In December last year, Kritika made her relationship with Gaurav Instagram official. She shared goofy pictures from their breakfast date and simply wrote, "Breakfast with."

Gaurav was previously married to actress and model Kirat Bhattal. They married in 2014 and reportedly divorced around 2021.

On the work front, Kritika was last seen in the Amazon Prime original Saare Jahan Se Accha in 2025. The actress is reportedly set to star next in an upcoming women-led drama directed by Anusha Rizvi, known for Peepli Live.

