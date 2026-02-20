Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur To Marry On March 11 In Mumbai

Earlier this month, news began circulating online about Kritika Kamra marrying television presenter and cricket commentator Gaurav Kapur in March. Now we have a date - the two will have an intimate signing ceremony at Gaurav Kapur's Mumbai residence on March 11, 2026.

The couple will exchange vows in the presence of immediate family, followed by a private celebration.

Continuing the festivities, on March 12, 2026, Kritika and Gaurav will host a thoughtfully curated celebration that shies away from the larger-than-life wedding spectacle. The evening will bring together their families, close friends, and colleagues from both the cricketing and film fraternities. The highlight will be a grand party in Mumbai.

A source close to the couple shared, "Kritika and Gaurav wanted their wedding to feel authentic and personal rather than extravagant. While they deeply value tradition, they also wanted the celebrations to mirror who they are: warm, rooted, elegant, and surrounded by the people who truly matter to them. The party on the 12th is being planned with great thought in Mumbai, beautifully capturing their shared love for timeless aesthetics and meaningful gatherings."

About Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur's Wedding

"Kritika and Gaurav have officially decided to leap into wedding bliss. The plans are already underway, and the wedding is set to take place in Mumbai at the end of March. The duo have been planning this for a while, and after officially making their relationship public in December, they are now set to wed next month," sources told NDTV earlier.

The actress previously shared a series of pictures on Instagram showing the couple taking photos of each other while enjoying breakfast. Another image featured their sports shoes, which she captioned, "Does it have to be this cheesy?" There was also a boomerang clip capturing them raising a toast with their coffee mugs, inscribed with 'Bubby's'."

Kritika Kamra captioned the post, "Breakfast with...", a clever nod to Gaurav's popular show Breakfast with Champions. At the time of the post, the couple had already been going strong for a few months. Their romance appears to be heating up as they prepare for their big day.

About Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur

Gaurav was previously married to actress and model Kirat Bhattal. They married in 2014 and reportedly divorced around 2021.

On the work front, Kritika Kamra was last seen in Saare Jahan Se Accha in 2025. The actress will reportedly next appear in an upcoming women-led drama directed by Anusha Rizvi of Peepli Live fame.

Gaurav Kapur, on the other hand, is known for hosting IPL pre-match shows and digital chat shows with cricketers.