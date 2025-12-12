Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur Make First Public Appearance After Confirming Romance

Kritika Kamra has made her relationship with cricket presenter and content creator Gaurav Kapur Instagram official.

What's Happening

The couple made their first public appearance together after confirming the long-speculated romance.

Kritika and Gaurav stepped out for a movie screening.

The actress opted for a black top and grey baggy jeans, while Gaurav kept his look easy and casual in a blue sweatshirt paired with denim.

Background

Kritika recently shared candid photos from a cosy breakfast outing with Gaurav. Her caption - "breakfast with..." - was seen as a playful nod to Gaurav Kapur's well-known series Breakfast with Champions, which features long-format conversations with prominent sports personalities.

The subtle announcement prompted responses from friends in the industry. Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Soft launch 101," while Shreya Dhanwanthary commented, "Bubby's!!!" Angad Bedi added, "Phataa poster nikla hero!!! @kkamra @gauravkaps," with Anup Soni, Drashti Dhami and others also extending their love.

Gaurav Kapur was earlier married to actress Kirat Bhattal. They met in 2012, dated for a few years and married in 2014, before separating in 2021.

Kritika Kamra, who rose to fame through television, has steadily built her presence across streaming platforms. Her recent work includes Tandav, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, Hush Hush, Bambai Meri Jaan, Gyaarah Gyaarah, and Saare Jahan Se Achha. She has also appeared in films such as Mitron (2018) and Bheed (2023).