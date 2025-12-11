When Kritika Kamra Opened Up About Breakup With Karan Kundrra: "He Never Proposed To Me"

Actor Kritika Kamra recently made her relationship with cricket host and content creator Gaurav Kapur Instagram official. While the announcement delighted fans, it also brought back memories of her earlier, widely discussed relationship with her Kitani Mohabbat Hai co-star Karan Kundrra.

What's Happening

Kritika and Karan's bond began during the early days of Kitani Mohabbat Hai, which premiered in 2009.

The two grew close soon after the show went on air and reportedly dated for a few years.

By 2012, however, the relationship had run its course as their work commitments intensified.

In an earlier conversation with The Times of India, Kritika explained that the breakup didn't stem from any major disagreement.

She said, "There is no definite reason for my split with Karan. There was no fight. Both of us got very busy with our new shows and this took a toll on our relationship. It is really sad that we couldn't take care of our relationship. There was an emotional attachment; we were together 24/7, but he never proposed to me and I am glad he didn't."

She also shared that neither of them ever brought up marriage or even formally discussed ending things.

"It was never like... 'Oh, it is over'. Today, we still have a comfort level and we can talk about anything. If there is anything new we do, any advice one of us needs, we call each other first," she said.

Background

After her split from Karan, Kritika was rumoured to be dating Uday Singh Gauri, CEO of Exceed Entertainment. She chose to keep this phase of her personal life low-key, especially after her earlier relationship had been heavily scrutinised.

Karan Kundrra, meanwhile, moved on with VJ Anusha Dandekar. Their relationship lasted over three years before ending in a very public split.

Anusha alleged infidelity in an Instagram post, a claim Karan later countered, describing her as a "cruel elite woman" who did not take responsibility for her statements.

He eventually found love again with Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash. The two have been together for four years and continue to remain one of television's most popular couples.

Gaurav Kapur, Kritika's current partner, is a familiar face to cricket fans. A former Channel V VJ, he built a strong niche as a cricket presenter and is known for his popular YouTube series Breakfast With Champions.

Before dating Kritika, he was married to actor and travel show host Kirat Bhattal. They married in 2014 and were reportedly together for seven years before parting ways quietly in 2021, without making any public statements about their separation.