Smriti Irani Calls <i>Dhurandhar</i> "Echo Of Lives Lived And Lost": "If Cinema Can Make You Feel That Weight, You Owe It More Than Outrage"

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has been receiving rave reviews since its release on December 5. Now, actress and politician Smriti Irani has penned a detailed note lauding the film.

She began her post with, "If you have looked into the eyes of the wife of a fallen soldier & walked her to the cremation ground, if you have visited the Jagti camp in Jammu, if you have seen the deserted temple premises of Sharika Devi in Srinagar, if you have met those who were on duty during Parliament attack or have family that survived the 26/11 Mumbai attack then nothing in Dhurandhar should lead you to outrage - after all it's just a film."

Hailing director Aditya Dhar and the cast, Smriti wrote, "As a storyteller @adityadharfilms is a craftsperson par excellence, as a research fiend even more so. It's the quivering face as he pulls the cover off a dead son that makes #akshayekhanna's performance a lesson in craft & @ranveersingh's piercing eyes that speak when he doesn't is a must watch for those who aspire to be consistent in their pursuit of a legacy, that @rampal72 can be so menacing is a revelation ... & the music OMG."

Smriti also gave a special shoutout to the film's casting director Mukesh Chhabra and wrote,"When a director's passion meets the keen eye of a casting director like Mukesh @castingchhabra you can be rest assured the screen will explode."

She added, "Dhurandhar isn't just a film - it's the echo of lives lived and lost; and if cinema can make you feel that weight, maybe you owe it more than outrage."

Mentioning R Madhavan's performance, she wrote, "Those like me who have had the privilege of being in the vicinity of a legend called Ajit Doval may find it a tad bit weird to watch @actormaddy presumably play a cinematic version of him but then there could have been no better actor who could so calmly hold a storm within."

She concluded, "To the men and women known and unknown who have died defending us and are still in pursuit of justice for the everyday Indian - Dhanyawad; our Nation holds you in high esteem and is forever in your debt."

About Dhurandhar

The film features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles. In Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh takes on some of the most dangerous Pakistani terrorists in a high-stakes mission. The Censor Board has clarified that Singh's role - rumoured to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma - is entirely fictional.

The film also marks the return of Aditya Dhar, the director behind Uri: The Surgical Strike. With Dhurandhar, Dhar crafts a fresh cinematic language of intense patriotism and action-driven storytelling.