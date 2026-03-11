Why Hansika Motwani Got Divorced From Sohael Khaturiya After Nearly 4 Years Of Marriage

Actor Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya have officially ended their marriage. The couple was granted a divorce by a family court in Mumbai's Bandra suburb.

Hansika's lawyer, Adnan Shaikh, confirmed the development to NDTV and shared that the divorce was granted through mutual consent after both parties acknowledged that their marriage had irretrievably broken down.

Couple Struggled With Frequent Disagreements

According to a report by India Today, the plea submitted before the court stated that the couple had been facing regular disagreements, even over minor issues. Over time, these conflicts made it difficult for them to continue living together under the same roof.

The petition also noted that both families and close friends had attempted to help the couple reconcile and encouraged them to work on their relationship. However, those efforts did not succeed in resolving their differences.

Eventually, the two mutually decided to part ways and legally end their marriage. The plea also mentioned that Hansika and Sohael had been living separately since July 2, 2024.

Although the relationship had reportedly become strained, the two later held discussions and agreed to pursue a mutual divorce. Both parties submitted their affidavits to the court confirming their consent to the dissolution of the marriage, with neither making any claims against the other.

Hansika Refused To Take Any Alimony

In an official statement, Hansika's lawyer explained the circumstances behind the legal decision to NDTV.

He said, "Our client, Hansika Motwani, has been granted a decree of divorce by the Hon'ble Family Court Bandra. The divorce was granted by mutual consent after both parties acknowledged that the marriage had irretrievably broken down."

He further added, "Our client had initially approached her now former husband seeking an amicable separation, which ultimately culminated in the present decree. The respondent filed his affidavit before the court today, confirming his consent to the dissolution of the marriage."

Shaikh also clarified that the actor did not seek any financial settlement.

"It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. The reasons for the breakdown of the relationship were placed before the Hon'ble Court in the petition. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments," he concluded

Hansika married Sohael on December 4, 2022, in a grand ceremony. Speculation about trouble in their marriage began last year after the actor deleted her wedding pictures from Instagram.

As of now, neither Hansika nor Sohael has publicly commented on their divorce.

ALSO READ: Hansika Motwani And Sohael Khaturiya Relationship Timeline: Paris Proposal, Jaipur Wedding, To Quiet Divorce