Hansika Motwani And Sohael Khaturiya Divorced After Almost 4 Years, Actor Refuses Alimony: Lawyer

Actor Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya were granted divorce by a family court in Mumbai's Bandra suburb, her lawyer Adnan Shaikh confirmed to NDTV.

Last August, social media erupted with rumours of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's split. There were reports that the former couple had been living separately for some time.

The actor, known for films such as Aap Kaa Surroor, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, and My Name Is Shruthi, married Sohael Khaturiya in December 2022 in a lavish wedding at Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace.

In a statement to NDTV, lawyer Adnan Shaikh said, "Our client, Hansika Motwani, has been granted a decree of divorce by the Hon'ble Family Court Bandra. The divorce was granted by mutual consent after both parties acknowledged that the marriage had irretrievably broken down."

"Our client had initially approached her now former husband seeking an amicable separation, which ultimately culminated in the present decree. The respondent filed his affidavit before the court today confirming his consent to the dissolution of the marriage," he added.

Hansika Motwani's lawyer said that she didn't ask for any alimony from her former husband.

"It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. The reasons for the breakdown of the relationship were placed before the Hon'ble Court in the petition. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments," he said.

Hansika Motwani married Sohael Khaturiya, a Mumbai-based businessman, on December 4, 2022. Sohael Khaturiya, who was her long-time boyfriend, proposed to the actor in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris in November of the same year. At the time, Hansika Motwani shared pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "Now and Forever".

Hansika Motwani deleted her wedding pictures from Instagram last year, fuelling separation rumours. She has yet to publicly comment on the divorce.

