Hansika Motwani Removes Instagram Wedding Posts With Sohael Khaturiya Amid Divorce Rumours

Online speculations about Hansika Motwani and her husband, businessman Sohael Khaturiya calling it quits, have been making the rounds for a while now. Now, amid the ongoing rumours, fans have spotted that Hansika removed a series of pictures and videos from Instagram, which also features her wedding content.

What's Happening

A report surfaced online last month that suggested that Hansika Motwani has parted ways with Sohael Khaturiya.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Hansika had also removed photos and videos, including footage of her wedding with Sohael Khaturiya, from her official Instagram page.

A report by Hindustan Times dated August 5, 2025, also suggests that Hansika Motwani has moved back in with her mother.

Background Of The Online Rumours

A Hindustan Times report updated on July 19, 2025, quoted a source, "Hansika has moved in with her mother, while Sohael is staying with his parents. When the couple got married in December 2022, they initially moved in with Sohael's family. However, adjusting to a big family was an issue. So, they shifted into a condo in the same building. But it seems the problems have persisted," the insider told the publication.

Hansika didn't respond to the publication's request to comment on the report. On the other hand, Sohael Khaturiya reacted with a text stating, "It's not true".

Hansika Motwani And Sohael Khaturiya's Love Story

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya got married in December 2022. Their love story was also documented in a reality series titled Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama, which had six episodes and aired on JioCinema. From showcasing a dreamy proposal under the Eiffel Tower in Paris to their lavish wedding celebrations, fans got a glimpse of their love story.

Sohael was previously married to a woman named Rinky Bajaj. Sohael and Hansika were criticised on social media after it was reported that Hansika and Rinky were close friends.

In A Nutshell

Amid ongoing rumours of separation, Hansika Motwani removes wedding pictures with Sohael Khaturiya. While Hansika Motwani's comment on the same is awaited, earlier in a report last month, Sohael broke his silence on the online speculations stating they are "not true".