<i>Param Sundari</i> Star Sidharth Malhotra On Romance: "It Has Always Been An Integral Part Of Hindi Cinema"

At the grand music launch of Param Sundari, Sidharth Malhotra opened up about the timeless importance of romance and music in Hindi cinema. The actor, who stars opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming Maddock Films production, shared his thoughts on why love songs remain an integral part of Bollywood storytelling.

"I think we can't even imagine a Hindi film without a rom-com element or a love song," said Sidharth during the event. "Ever since I started watching films, I remember so many songs that made me want to fall in love. Whether it's an action film, a thriller, or any other genre, romance has always been an integral part of Hindi cinema".

Talking about his excitement for Param Sundari, he added, "Maybe I haven't done something like this in the last few years. Like Dino (Dinesh Vijan) said, when Maddock started out, they made such beautiful romantic films with great songs, and today, here we are. We're thrilled to see the love and response the trailer has received and now the album too".

The music of Param Sundari has been composed by the hit duo Sachin-Jigar, with an album that promises a mix of soulful melodies and foot-tapping numbers. The music launch event turned into a spectacular celebration as legendary singers Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal performed live, recreating the magic of the film's soundtrack. The star cast, including Sidharth and Janhvi, joined them on stage, dancing to the songs and recreating moments from the film.

Sidharth also shared his admiration for Sonu Nigam's voice, saying, "I've seen Shah Rukh sir lip-sync to Sonu sir's songs, and we've even been assistants on those sets, learning how it's done in high-speed shots. Today, I finally got the chance. Love truly exists in Sonu sir's voice. From the moment he starts singing, it feels like you've fallen in love".

While the music of Param Sundari has struck the right chord with audiences, we'll have to wait and watch what the verdict on the film is when it hits theatres on August 29.