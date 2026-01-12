<i>Parasakthi</i> Actor Slams Vijay Fans For 'Negative Reviews, Messing With Ratings': 'Did We Stop <i>Jana Nayagan</i>?'

Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi hit theatres just ahead of Pongal on January 10, following clearance from the Censor Board. Now, actor and creative producer Dev Ramnath has spoken out against the growing wave of negative online reviews, particularly from fans of Thalapathy Vijay.

It is worth noting that Vijay's Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to release on January 9, but the Madras High Court has now posted the case for January 21, after the Pongal holidays.

What Dev Ramnath Wrote In His Post

Taking to social media, Ramnath criticised certain users for spreading negativity using outdated videos, raising political slogans in theatres, and deliberately lowering the film's ratings on platforms such as BookMyShow. He also shared screenshots of users leaving poor reviews.

He began his post by stating, "Just because we're releasing alongside your film doesn't give you the right to sabotage ours. We announced our release date first. Did we try to stop your film? Never."

He continued, "I was at the CBFC office every single day, in Chennai and Mumbai, to overcome hurdles. We were dealing with our censor issues just the way your team was. We got ours less than 18 hours before the release."

"Negative reviews, using old videos, influencing people, shouting political slogans in theatres, messing with BMS ratings. This isn't competition. You did the same to a big film last year."

Concluding his statement, he wrote, "Talking as a cinema lover, this isn't healthy for any of us. #Parasakthi is about a student movement that we Tamil should pride about. We will fight this, just the way our students did."

Parasakthi received its UA certificate from the Censor Board on Friday, bringing an end to days of uncertainty regarding its certification.

Production house Dawn Pictures had earlier confirmed the revised release date in an official statement on X, "We wish to inform the media and audiences that the release of Parasakthi has been preponed to 10 January 2026 (sic)."

They explained that the decision was made due to "sustained demand from theatrical stakeholders" and to "maximise its theatrical potential" during the festive season.The film was originally slated for release on January 14.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court stayed the single judge order that ordered the Censor Board to grant a UA Certificate to Jana Nayagan. The court has now posted the case for January 21, after the Pongal holidays.

Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's final film before he enters full-time politics. The film was initially scheduled for release on January 9.



