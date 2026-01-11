"<i>Parasakthi</i> Will Be A Blockbuster," Fans Say After Watching Sivakarthikeyan's 25th Film In Theatres

Fans thronged cinema halls across Tamil Nadu as Sivakarthikeyan's milestone 25th film, Parasakthi, hit the screens ahead of the Pongal festival. This sparked loud cheers, whistles, and animated political conversations.

At Chennai's Rohini Silver Screens, the atmosphere during the first day first show resembled a celebration, with viewers emerging visibly moved by the film's theme and performances.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi revisits the anti-Hindi imposition agitations that Tamil Nadu witnessed in the 1960s - a movement that continues to shape the state's political and cultural discourse. Fans said the film's emotional core and contemporary relevance made it resonate strongly, especially with younger audiences.

A young fan waiting outside the theatre declared confidently, "Parasakthi will become a blockbuster, 100 per cent." Many echoed similar optimism. "Sivakarthikeyan's acting is brilliant," said a woman fan, adding that the actor had convincingly carried the emotional and ideological weight of the story.

Sreeleela, making her Tamil film debut as the female lead, also drew praise from audiences. "She is brilliant. She dubbed in her own voice in her very first film," a fan remarked, drawing applause from others around.

G V Prakash Kumar's music, several said, elevated the film's emotional moments and added gravitas to the period setting.

The film also features Ravi Mohan in a menacing antagonist's role, and viewers were unanimous in their praise. "Ravi Mohan's performance as the antagonist is excellent," said Varshini, a communications professional. She added, "Language history is important, and I believe this film will draw youngsters to understand it."

Fans were equally vocal about Atharvaa's performance, with several calling his role impactful and lingering long after the film ended.

Many viewers felt the film's central idea - resistance to linguistic domination - would connect deeply with today's generation. A tech professional said, "Sudha beautifully captures the struggle against Hindi imposition," while another added, "Language is an emotion. It shouldn't be disturbed."

Senior citizens watching the film described it as a reminder of constitutional values. "The film drives home unity in diversity, not domination - not making people who do not speak one language feel like second-class citizens in their own country," one elderly viewer said.

Released ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and distributed by Red Giant Movies, part of the DMK family stable, Parasakthi has also sparked political chatter. Many viewers saw it as an outreach effort to familiarise younger voters with the Dravidian movement's role in securing assurances from the Centre on the continuation of English as a link language.

When asked if the film could help the DMK electorally, a viewer replied, "Yes, very much. The film doesn't mention the DMK directly, but people know it was party founder Annadurai's role that led this movement."

Another audience member pointed to the two-language policy's global impact, saying English proficiency helped Indians - Tamilians in particular - rise to key positions worldwide.

The film's title itself evokes legacy, recalling the iconic Parasakthi, scripted by late DMK patriarch and five-time Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in the 1950s, a film remembered for its strong messaging on social justice and women's empowerment.

With actor Vijay's Jana Nayagan not releasing as scheduled due to certification issues pending in court, Parasakthi currently faces no major box-office competition. The producers will be hoping that strong word of mouth from fans, combined with the festive Pongal window, will keep the cash registers ringing in the days ahead.

ALSO READ: Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Earns Rs 11.5 Crore, Trails Behind Amaran's Opening