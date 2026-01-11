<i>Parasakthi</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Earns Rs 11.5 Crore, Trails Behind <i>Amaran's</i> Opening

After weeks of uncertainty over its censor clearance, Sudha Kongara's historical drama Parasakthi finally arrived in cinemas on Saturday, January 10. Despite strong curiosity around the film, its opening numbers suggest a restrained start for Sivakarthikeyan's milestone 25th outing.

Opening Numbers Fall Short Of Sivakarthikeyan's Recent Releases

Trade tracker Sacnilk reports that Parasakthi earned an estimated Rs 11.50 crore net in India on its first day, with Tamil screenings recording an occupancy of 62.79 per cent. While the figures indicate decent footfalls, the film could not outperform the initial collections of the actor's recent successes - Amaran, which opened at Rs 24.7 crore in 2024, and Madharaasi, which collected Rs 13.65 crore on its first day in 2025.

About Parasakthi

The film was approved for its January 10 release only at the last moment, after receiving a UA certificate from the CBFC. Before the nod, the makers carried out 25 changes, including visual cuts and modifications to dialogues.

Set against the backdrop of 1960s Madras, Parasakthi traces the journey of two brothers drawn into the anti-Hindi imposition protests in Tamil Nadu. The cast features Sreeleela in her Tamil debut role, Ravi Mohan as the antagonist, and Atharvaa in a key supporting part, with a cameo appearance by Basil Joseph. The film is produced by Dawn Pictures and marks Sudha Kongara's first collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan.

