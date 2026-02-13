Uncensored <i>Parasakthi</i> Streaming On ZEE5 Month After Film Released With 25 Edits In Theatres

Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Parasakthi hit the big screen last month after an initial roadblock with the Censor Board, which finally allowed the Tamil film to release after the makers agreed to make 25 modifications suggested by the body.

The film, directed by Sudha Kongara, recently started streaming on ZEE 5's Tamil arm.

According to the Instagram page of the OTT platform, the uncensored version of Parasakthi is playing on ZEE5 Tamil from February 12.

The page shared a clip from the movie's censored version running in cinema halls along with the uncensored one available on the streamer. The brief video showing in the theatre mutes an old woman taking a dig at the Hindi language, something that is unmuted on ZEE Tamil.

"Kodila kaaya vatcha thuni-ka madhiri thongudhu," is the unmuted dialgoue which is a comment on the manner in which Hindi is written.

Produced by Dawn Pictures, Parasakthi underwent 25 modifications, including cuts, replacement and muting of phrases as well as removal of visuals, before it was granted the certificate.

Set in 1960s Madras, the film narrates the charged sociopolitical environment of Tamil Nadu during the anti-Hindi agitations. It is distributed by Red Giant Movies, which comes from the stable of the state's ruling party DMK.

Parasakthi, also starring Sreeleela and Ravi Mohan, was earlier scheduled to be released on January 14.

