'Ban <i>Parasakthi</i>,' Demands Tamil Nadu Youth Congress Over 'Distortion Of History'

The Tamil Nadu Youth Congress has issued a statement condemning Tamil film Parasakthi, alleging deliberate distortion of historical facts and defamatory portrayal of Congress leaders, including Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and K Kamaraj.

The party has demanded removal of allegedly fabricated scenes, a public apology from the filmmakers, and warned of legal action if the demands are not met.

M Kumaramangalam, an INC spokesperson, shared the statement by the party's State Senior Vice President Arun Bhaskar on his X account on Monday evening.

For those who have watched the movie and told me there are historical inaccuracies that show congress in a poor light. Here you go.

@thearunbhaskar pic.twitter.com/LEfySpMWyk — Mohan மோகன் (@MKumaramangalam) January 12, 2026

In the statement, Arun Bhaskar wrote, "Parasakthi is a film that must be strictly banned."

According to the Congress party leader, the film depicts a fictional scene in which Sivakarthikeyan's character meets Indira Gandhi who is portrayed to be "speaking in a villainous manner".

"The foolish team that produced this film seems completely unaware that the law does not permit the imaginary portrayal of deceased national leaders in events that never occurred in history. They have recklessly created scenes that have no historical basis whatsoever," Arun Bhaskar added.

"In totality, this entire film is built on the filmmakers' own fabricated imagination and is completely contrary to historical truth..."

Arun Bhaskar further said that all scenes in Parasakthi that "depict events which never occurred in history must be removed immediately". "The film's production team must issue a public apology Failing this, strict legal action will be initiated against the filmmakers," he said.

He concluded the statement with the hashtag #BanParasakthiMovie.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi released last week after days of being stuck in limbo over its censor certificate. The Sivakarthikeyan starrer hit the screens on the intended release date, January 10, after the makers made the 25 edits to the period drama set against the backdrop of anti-Hindi protests in 1965 Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Parasakthi Actor Slams Vijay Fans For 'Negative Reviews, Messing With Ratings': 'Did We Stop Jana Nayagan?'