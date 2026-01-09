<i>Parasakthi</i>: Full List Of 25 Edits That The Censor Board Asked For

The Censor Board on Friday cleared Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Parasakthi for its scheduled January 10 release, certifying the Tamil movie with a UA censor certificate. But the road to release wasn't without its fair share of compromises.

Directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Dawn Pictures, Parasakthi underwent 25 modifications, including cuts, replacement and muting of phrases as well as removal of visuals, before it was granted the certificate.

Parasakthi, set in 1960s Madras, explores the charged sociopolitical environment of Tamil Nadu during the anti-Hindi agitations. It is distributed by Red Giant Movies, which comes from the stable of the political party DMK.

Here's a breakdown of the modifications the Censor Board asked the makers of Parasakthi to make:

The Censor Board asked the film makers to mute seven phrases with expletives.

The phrase Thee paravatum (Let the fire spread) was changed to Neethi paravatum (Let Justice Prevail). Another Tamil phrase, Hindi en kanavai alithathu (Hindi destroyed my dreams) was modified as En orey kanavai Hindi thinipu erithathu (Hindi imposition burned my only dream). The makers muted the phrase Hindi Kaththuukittu (learning Hindi).

The makers were also asked to remove the visuals of the burning of the effigy named 'Hindi Arakki' (Hindi Demon). The phrase 'Hindi Arakki' was changed to just 'Arakki' (Demon).

Parasakthi censor certificate.

The makers have adhered to five modifications, including the voiceover regarding imposition of languages in other countries leading to their disintegration.

The body also told the makers to reduce the immolation visuals by 50% in the film. The makers were also asked to reduce the visuals of a village massacre, especially deleting the visuals of killing a young mother and showing dead bodies.

The phrase "Anti National scum" has been muted in the dialogues and removed in the subtitles.

The visuals of applying cow dung on the post office sign board and "gun shots of mother with a child" were deleted. Subtitles emphasising the Hindi language were also removed.

The Censor Board also asked the makers to extend the duration of the pre-existing fiction disclaimer to allow more reading time to the viewer. A voiceover should also be given for the entire disclaimer, it said.

In the film's Postal Money Order sequences, the board asked the makers to insert a fiction disclaimer regarding cancellation of UPSC examinations and language proficiency requirement in Railway Interview.

Parasakthi was earlier scheduled to be released on January 14.

