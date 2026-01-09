<i>Parasakthi</i> Gets UA Certificate, To Release January 10 Amid <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Censor Row

Sivakarthikeyan's much-awaited historical drama Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara, was cleared for its January 10 release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Friday after days of delay in certification.

The Tamil film, set in 1960s Madras, received a UA certificate from the Censor Board today.

As soon as Parasakhti was given the UA certificate by the Censor Board, Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures -- the production banner behind the film -- declared a win for the movie in an X post.

"Tamil will win," he wrote in Tamil, alongside the poster of Parasakhti depicting its UA certification. The film explores the charged sociopolitical environment of Tamil Nadu during the anti-Hindi agitations that catapulted the DMK to power in Tamil Nadu in the 1960s.

The film's name is special for another reason as well. Parasakthi is also the name of a superhit film scripted by late DMK Chief and five-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in 1952.

This is Sivakarthikeyan's milestone 25th film. Speaking to NDTV, a member from the film's production said, "Parasakthi will hit the screens tomorrow before Pongal as scheduled and would be shown on nearly 500 screens."

Sreeleela plays heroine and G V Prakash has scored music. The film also features Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa.

Distributed by Red Giant Movies from the DMK stable, Parasakhti is seen as a political film ahead of Tamil Nadu elections, showcasing the Dravidian party's role and contributing for protecting Tamil from the onslaught of Hindi.

Dawn Pictures also shared a post on its official X page.

Earlier, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had suggested 23 cuts following the film's screening. Sources said that director Sudha Kongara subsequently approached the Revising Committee, which also recommended changes.

However, the revising committee watched the re-edited version of the film on January 8, but raised issues with 15 of the cuts, stating that they were not executed as per the requested length.

Sources said that if the director implements the required 15 cuts and submits the film again for review, the CBFC team will only be able to watch it tomorrow, post lunch, as some members are scheduled to be in court for the Jana Nayagan verdict at 10.30 am.

After the Madras High Court on Friday ordered the Censor Board to issue a censor certificate to Jana Nayagan, the censors cleared Parasakhti for its January 10 release, giving it a UA certificate.

In the case of Jana Nayagan, the Censor Board has filed an appeal against the certification verdict by the Madras High Court. It has sought an urgent hearing in the matter, it wants a revising committee to go over the film.

The Chief Justice said that if the writ appeal is filed today, he could consider taking it up as well. The hearing could take place today or later.

Parasakhti was originally slated for a January 14 release but was brought forward to January 10, following strong demand from theatre owners. It is reportedly mounted on a budget of approximately Rs 150 crore. On the other hand, Vijay's Jana Nayagan, whose fate still hangs in the balance, has been been made on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore.

