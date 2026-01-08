How <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Release Shift Will Help <i>Parasakthi</i> And <i>The Raja Saab</i> Record Massive Openings

Tamil superstar Vijay's Jana Nayagan—his last film before entering politics full-time—has been postponed indefinitely. The Madras High Court reserved its order on the film's certification issue on Wednesday, prompting the makers to postpone the release date. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will review the film via a newly appointed committee, as instructed by the court.

The shift benefits the other two Pongal releases: Prabhas's The Raja Saab (Telugu) and Sudha Kongara's Parasakthi (Tamil). Trade analysts Ramesh Bala and Taran Adarsh agree that Vijay is a major competitor for both. In an exclusive chat with NDTV, they explain how the postponement will boost their box office numbers.

What Ramesh Bala Said About Opening Day Numbers

Vijay's Jana Nayagan had reportedly secured Rs 50 crore in overseas advance bookings before the CBFC trouble. With its release postponed, The Raja Saab and Parasakthi are gaining more screens.

"The Raaj Saab is getting more screens in Telugu states, Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu. Similarly, Parasakthi will get more screens in Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu. It will also get more screens overseas (in countries like USA and others) as Jana Nayagan being postponed," says Ramesh Bala to NDTV.

Asked about opening numbers, he predicted strong hauls: "I think, the Prabhas film will mint Rs 100 crore on the opening day. As far Parasakthi is concerned, it will mint around Rs (23-25) crore," Ramesh Bala tells us.

If Jana Nayagan had released on January 9, would the picture be any different? "The numbers would be lesser for sure," Ramesh Bala assures.

Echoing the same view, Taran Adarsh says, "Vijay is a big competitor for these two films. Jana Nayagan being pushed, it's a big relief for them. But everything boils down to the content. How much these films would earn depend on its content."

Meanwhile, more shows are being added for Prabhas's The Raja Saab. The theatre in Canada, which was supposed to screen Vijay's film, announced in an X post about adding more shows for Prabhas.

The Pongal Factor

Like Diwali in North India, Pongal is prime time for South Indian films to rake in big numbers. The festive mood will lift Parasakthi and The Raja Saab. "For January 14 to 16, there are leaves in South India for the festival of Pongal. Starting from this Friday to next Sunday - films will get a ten-day long period to mint impressive numbers as the mood will be festive here," says Ramesh Bala.

Jana Nayagan Postponed

On Wednesday, the Madras High Court reserved its order on the certification issue and directed the CBFC to form a fresh committee for review. The producers approached the court after failing to get clearance despite submitting the film over a month earlier; the board had suggested cuts and muted dialogues on December 19. The court will hear the matter next tomorrow—the film's original release date.

The makers then postponed the release date.

Sharing the update on X, the production house wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control."

They added, "We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest. Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team."

About The Raja Saab and Parasakthi

Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures, is set in the 1960s. It stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela (in her Tamil debut), alongside Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh, and Rana Daggubati.

It's slated for theaters on January 10, 2026—Pongal week—with a reported budget of Rs 150-250 crore.

The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi, produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. It stars Prabhas alongside Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu debut), Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab. The story follows a man searching for his missing grandfather who encounters a sinister presence in a mansion. The Raja Saab will hit the theatres on January 9.

