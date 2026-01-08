Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Stuck In Censor Limbo, Theatres Start Refunding Crores Earned In Advance Booking

The release of Vijay's Jana Nayagan, one of 2026's most anticipated films, was postponed indefinitely on Wednesday night after the Tamil movie ran into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Soon after film's banner KVN Productions announced the update on social media, distributors of the film, including those across the US, the UK, and Malaysia, independently confirmed that they have started cancelling shows and initiating ticket refunds.

According to reports, Jana Nayagan -- directed by H Vinoth -- earned around Rs 50 crore in advance bookings overseas.

Bengaluru's Victory Cinema on Thursday said that all Friday shows of Jana Nayagan stand cancelled.

"Online tickets will be immediately refunded to their accounts. Cash tickets will be refunded at the counter from 8-Jan-26 Morning," the X update read.

PrimeMedia, the distribution chain behind Jana Nayagan's North America release, stated that all theatre chains have been directed to start processing ticket refunds in the wake of the film being postponed.

Ahimsa Entertainment, the UK distributor of the film, shared an emotional note on X last night after Jana Nayagan was pushed from the original release date of January 9.

"With deep disappointment, we've had to formally inform all UK cinema chains that Jana Nayagan is postponed. Cinemas have now begun cancelling shows and initiating ticket refunds. Over the next few days, you should hear directly from your respective cinemas regarding your ticket cancellation/refund details.

This is not an easy post to make. #JanaNayagan has been postponed due to circumstances beyond our control. We're truly very sorry — this hurts us as much as it hurts you. Please read our full statement below.

Thank you for standing with us always. Tough times don't last,… pic.twitter.com/mT3PJu0Bwk — Ahimsa Entertainment (@ahimsafilms) January 7, 2026

"What makes this even harder is knowing what was already built. We had charted 260+ theatres across the UK, thousands of shows, a record number of 12:30 AM premiere shows/locations for a Tamil film, and pre-sales trending at the same level as 'LEO' with over 65,000 tickets sold as of today," the theatre chain said in the statement.

In a statement, Malaysia's Golden Screen Cinemas customers who purchased tickets for Jana Nayagan online via the official website or app will receive an automatic refund to their original payment method within 14 working days.

Dear Valued Customers, this is an important update regarding #JanaNayagan. pic.twitter.com/2XxpDk5Hrg — GSC (@GSCinemas) January 8, 2026

"For tickets purchased at the cinema e-kiosks, customers are kindly requested to return to the same cinema to obtain a refund within two (2) weeks from today. Proof of purchase will be required for the refund," it said.

The delay in the censor certificate to Jana Nayagan was a rude shock to ardent Vijay admirers but the holdup in its release is something no one probably saw coming. What's also got fans agitated is the fact that the film, billed as the actor's farewell from the movies before he steps into politics full time with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is facing too many roadblocks.

All eyes will be on the Madras High Court that will hear the Jana Nayagan censor certificate case tomorrow.

