<i>Parasakthi</i> Faces 15 Cuts By Censor Board After 23 Edits, Director Plans To Go To Revising Committee: Sources

Sivakarthikeyan's much-awaited historical drama Parasakthi is currently facing hurdles at the censor board, putting its January 10 release in a state of uncertainty. While the film was expected to receive its certificate today, fresh developments suggest that the clearance process may take longer than anticipated.

Fresh Objections Raise Creative Concerns

The film had already undergone a screening on January 7, after which the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly suggested 23 edits. However, the situation escalated on Wednesday when the CBFC is said to have sought 15 more cuts.

Director Sudha Kongara is understood to have objected to the additional changes, stating that they could interfere with the film's creative flow and dilute its narrative intent. Sources close to the production house, Dawn Pictures, told NDTV that she is now considering approaching the Revising Committee, a move that could delay the release by several weeks if it goes ahead.

Scenes Linked To Anti-Hindi Agitations Under Scrutiny

Earlier reports had claimed that the Chennai regional office of the CBFC had flagged certain portions connected to the anti-Hindi movements of the 1960s, asking for scenes and dialogues to be modified or removed. The filmmaker is believed to be concerned that these alterations may distort the film's historical setting.

As of now, neither the director nor the producers, have issued any formal statement.

About The Film

Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan alongside Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela, who makes her Tamil debut. Set in 1960s Madras, the film explores the charged socio-political environment of Tamil Nadu during the anti-Hindi agitations. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

The project was originally slated for a January 14 release but was brought forward to January 10, following strong demand from theatre owners. It is reportedly mounted on a budget of approximately Rs 150 crore.

The uncertainty around Parasakthi comes close on the heels of another major disruption. Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which was scheduled to hit cinemas on January 9, has been postponed across India. KVN Productions confirmed the delay after the Madras High Court directed the CBFC to form a fresh committee to re-examine the film and reserved its order on the release.

With two high-profile films stuck in certification limbo, the Tamil film industry is watching closely to see how the situation unfolds in the coming days.

