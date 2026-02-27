Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Recreate <i>Geetha Govindam</i> Moment At Their Wedding. See Pics

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in a traditional Telugu ceremony, followed by a Kodava wedding, on February 26 at ITC Mementos, Udaipur. Tight‑lipped during their eight‑year‑long romance, the couple opted for a “highly private” and intimate wedding away from media glare.

With their dreamy wedding pictures, Rashmika introduced her “Mr husband” to the world, while Vijay acknowledged that he had made his “best friend” his wife.

The one picture that stood out in the wedding album reminds the Internet of their viral wedding moment from their first on‑screen collaboration, Geetha Govindam (2018). Before their official wedding pictures were published, the Geetha Govindam still took the Internet by storm.

In the film still, Vijay Deverakonda is seen leaning towards Rashmika, who is seated on the floor, and tying a pustelu (an equivalent of a mangalsutra in Telugu) around her neck.

In their real‑life wedding picture, Vijay Deverakonda is seen leaning towards her and holding her hands.

What Vijay and Rashmika Shared on Instagram

An excerpt from Vijay's emotional message read: “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me.”

Meanwhile, Rashmika expressed her love in these words: “Vijju, I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I've always told you that!!

“But you know, suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, and life—everything just makes a lot more sense now. It is because I have you—witnessing it all, being the biggest part of it all!”

About the Wedding

The couple had a Telugu wedding in the morning, honouring Vijay's cultural roots, followed by a Kodava wedding in the evening, celebrating Rashmika's cultural lineage.

Initially tight‑lipped about rumours of their wedding, the couple had actively been sharing exclusive glimpses of their pre‑wedding festivities with fans since February 23.

Highlights included an exquisite Japanese dinner for guests, pool volleyball, and a friendly cricket match tagged as the “VIROSH Premiere League” on February 23 and 24.

The Sangeet ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at the hill resort of Mementos, followed by an intimate Haldi ceremony and mehendi on February 25.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan attended the wedding.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first met on the sets of the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and later collaborated on Dear Comrade (2019). Geetha Govindam, a classic love story, became a huge blockbuster, minting ₹132 crore at the box office.