Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Love From Vicky Kaushal, Samantha, Keerthy Suresh And Others

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in a traditional Telugu ceremony, followed by a Kodava wedding, on February 26 at ITC Mementos, Udaipur. Tight‑lipped during their eight‑year‑long romance, the couple opted for a “highly private” and intimate wedding away from media glare.

Celebrity Reactions

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika's Chhaava co-star, posted their wedding pic on Instagram Stories with, "Congratulations. God bless you both with a life full of love, happiness and joy."

Keerthy Suresh shared the image, writing, "Here's wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu kept it brief: "Congratulations."

Nani posted on X: "Loads of love and congratulations to this beautiful couple. Wishing you an even more beautiful and blissful life together dear Vijay and Rashmika. God bless."

Loads of love and congratulations to this beautiful couple. Wishing you an even more beautiful and blissful life together dear Vijay and Rashmika. ♥️

God bless. @TheDeverakonda @iamRashmika https://t.co/cX1nYvetA7 — Nani (@NameisNani) February 26, 2026

About the Wedding

The couple had a Telugu wedding in the morning, honouring Vijay's cultural roots, followed by a Kodava wedding in the evening, celebrating Rashmika's cultural lineage.

Initially tight‑lipped about rumours of their wedding, the couple had actively been sharing exclusive glimpses of their pre‑wedding festivities with fans since February 23.

Highlights included an exquisite Japanese dinner for guests, pool volleyball, and a friendly cricket match tagged as the "VIROSH Premiere League" on February 23 and 24.

The Sangeet ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at the hill resort of Mementos, followed by an intimate Haldi ceremony and mehendi on February 25.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan attended the wedding.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first met on the sets of the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and later collaborated on Dear Comrade (2019). Geetha Govindam, a classic love story, became a huge blockbuster, minting ₹132 crore at the box office.