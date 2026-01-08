Tamil Film Industry Calls Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Censor Row 'Tough Time For Cinema'

Vijay's Jana Nayagan has been postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances," announced KVN Productions on Thursday. The film was initially set to release on January 9, 2026.

The postponement comes after the Madras High Court reserved its order on a petition filed by the makers against the non-issuance of the film's censor certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification.

Now, writer and director Karthik Subbaraj has expressed his solidarity with Jana Nayagan makers and fans. In a post shared on X, he wrote, "Some Thoughts just as a Lover of CINEMA!! No theatres for an Low budget Indie film #Salliyargal. Censor delay causing postponement of a Big budget Big Star like Vijay Sir's film #JanaNayagan slated to release tomorrow...Bookings are yet to open in many centres due to the issue of certificate for the other big-budget film #Parasakthi slated to release the day after tomorrow...Tough times for Cinema!!"

He added, "Theatres need to be more supportive for indie low budget films ... Coz Big Satellite & OTT players are not so keen to buy indie films, leaving theatres as the only source for revenue for Low budget films.... Not giving theatres for low-budget films literally means Killing Cinema!!"

Subbaraj mentioned that the strict timeline rules for censorship certification in India and overseas pose challenges for big-budget filmmakers. With the current rules, it's nearly impossible to complete a film on time, especially when the release date is already announced.

He shared that the ideal time for a film to be fully completed is three months before the release date, but this is highly impractical for many reasons. Subbaraj advocated for streamlining the censorship process and making it more flexible for filmmakers to avoid the postponement of big films on festival dates.

“Please let's all together in Film fraternity keep aside the Fan wars, Political reasoning , Personal agendas, Hate Campaigns & join together to do something optimistic to Save the ART ... Save Cinema,” the filmmaker concluded.

Some Thoughts just as a Lover of CINEMA!!



No theatres for an Low budget Indie film #Salliyargal



Censor delay causing postponement of a Big budget Big Star like Vijay Sir's film #JanaNayagan slated to release tomorrow...



Bookings are yet to open in many centres due to issue of… pic.twitter.com/9ixK3u2qRa — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) January 8, 2026

Filmmaker Ajay R Gnanamuthu also weighed in on the Jana Nayagan postponement on X. He wrote, "Absolute misuse of power... Any film is not just about one person; it has hundreds and hundreds of people's efforts and money involved for a film to reach the screens. All strength to the team; it's a Thalapathy's film and his farewell film, and we will celebrate it like never before whenever it releases!! Thalaivan Padam eppo release oh appo theatre Pakkam poren!! #PongalPostponed #JanaNayagan."

Absolute misuse of power.. Any film is not just about one person, it has hundreds and hundreds of peoples' efforts, and money involved for a film to reach the screens. All strength to the team, Its a Thalapathys film and his farewell film and we will celebrate it like never… — Ajay R Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) January 7, 2026

Director Venkat Prabhu took to X and wrote, "No matter what!! This one is gonna be the BIGGEST farewell in Indian cinema #JanaNayagan."

No matter what!! This one is gonna be the BIGGEST farewell in Indian cinema #JanaNayagan https://t.co/StLuvEKCIf — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) January 8, 2026

Actor Silambarasan TR also talked about the setback on X and wrote, "Dear @actorvijay anna, Setbacks have never stopped you. You've crossed bigger storms than this. This too shall pass, real Thiruvizha begins on the day #Jananayagan releases."

Dear @actorvijay anna, Setbacks have never stopped you. You've crossed bigger storms than this. This too shall pass, real Thiruvizha begins on the day #Jananayagan releases. — Silambarasan TR (@SilambarasanTR_) January 8, 2026

Following the film's postponement announcement, release-day screenings of Jana Nayagan have been cancelled. The advance booking option has also been taken down from ticket booking websites.

ALSO READ: Vijay's Jana Nayagan Postponed In India, No January 9 Release For 500-Crore Film