Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Release Postponed In UK, US, And Malaysia Amid Censor Row

The much-anticipated release of Vijay's Jana Nayagan has been officially postponed. The confirmation came from the movie's UK, North America, Canada, and Malaysia distributors on January 7, just two days before the film was originally slated to hit theatres.

Distributors Announce Postponement

Taking to X, the overseas distributors shared detailed notes confirming the delay.

The statement by the Malaysian distributor read, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the initial release of Jana Nayagan, scheduled for 9 January 2026, has been postponed to a later date. We are currently awaiting further updates from the production team. Once the new release date is confirmed, official announcements will be shared through our authorised platforms."

The message further urged fans to stay calm amid the confusion. It added, "In the meantime, we sincerely request all fans and supporters to remain patient and positive. Kindly refrain from spreading or engaging with unverified or misleading information from any unofficial sources. Several arrangements are still in progress, and we humbly seek your understanding and cooperation. Let us stay united and approach this situation calmly and responsibly as we await a positive resolution. Thank you for your continued support."

Meanwhile, BookMyShow reports that around 39,000 tickets have been booked in the last 24 hours in India and continues to list the release date as January 9.

Jana Nayagan Vs Censors In Court

The postponement follows a tense legal battle over the film's certification. On Wednesday, the Madras High Court reserved its verdict for the scheduled release day, January 9, after the makers sought legal clarity on the censor process. The court also directed that Jana Nayagan be reviewed by a fresh committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Meanwhile, the row has created a ripple effect beyond the Tamil version. The CBFC clearance of the original language is mandatory before the dubbed Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions can be approved, putting the entire multi-language release plan on hold.

The producers had approached the court after the film failed to secure certification despite being submitted over a month ago. Earlier, on December 19, the board had already suggested cuts and muted lines.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain. Touted as Thalapathy Vijay's final film before his full-time political entry, the project now faces its biggest test as fans wait anxiously for a clear release date.

