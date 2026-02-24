Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Udaipur Wedding: Here's The Guest List

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations. Although the event will stay intimate, the first guests have been seen arriving in Udaipur.

Celebrities Spotted Arriving In Udaipur

Tharun Bhascker

The director shares a longstanding professional bond with Vijay Deverakonda, having directed him in the 2016 Telugu hit Pelli Choopulu, which became his breakout film as a leading man. The movie went on to win two National Film Awards.

Eesha Rebba

Eesha made her acting debut in 2012 with Life Is Beautiful before landing her first leading role in Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha. She was spotted arriving with Tharun Bhascker in Udaipur.

Shravya Varma

A close confidante of the couple, Shravya Varma has frequently styled Vijay and Rashmika for major public appearances and events. She is also known for working with leading stars, including Keerthy Suresh.

Ashika Ranganath

Ashika, who debuted in 2016 with Crazy Boy, quickly emerged as a popular leading actress in Kannada cinema. She later expanded her footprint with successful films such as Raambo 2, Madhagaja, and the Telugu hit Naa Saami Ranga in 2024.

Rahul Ravindran

Rahul is an actor, director, and screenwriter known for his work in Telugu and Tamil cinema. He recently directed Rashmika in The Girlfriend and is married to singer Chinmayi Sripada.

Inside Virosh's Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Far from a traditional run-up to the altar, Vijay and Rashmika have infused their wedding week with fun-filled moments. In a recent Instagram Story, the couple revealed their very own cricket tournament titled the 'Virosh Premier League', organised exclusively for friends and family.

The details were thoughtfully personalised. A miniature cricket bat engraved with their names and wedding date added a sentimental touch.

The couple is set to tie the knot at ITC Mementos Udaipur, a luxury retreat located approximately 25 kilometres outside Udaipur. Spread across a hilltop estate, the property features 117 private villas and is uniquely surrounded by both a river and a lake. With its private helipad and expansive grounds, it offers the privacy and exclusivity suited to a tightly curated celebration.

Pre-wedding and wedding festivities are scheduled from February 24 to 26. The guest list is understood to include around 100 invitees.

