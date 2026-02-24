'<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Can Permanently Destroy Pan-India South Films,' Says Ram Gopal Varma

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge prepares for its theatrical release on March 19, Ram Gopal Varma has made a bold claim about the film. The filmmaker believes the sequel could change the way mainstream Indian cinema is made.

Ram Gopal Varma Hails Dhurandhar

RGV did not hold back in his praise and wrote, "DHURANDAR 2 is an ASTEROID which might end the DINOSAUR era @AdityaDharFilms DHURANDHAR 2 has high chances of completely and permanently obliterating the pan india south films movement by establishing a brand new benchmark with ultra realistic making, genuine character depths etc that actually engage the audience's brain while still delivering a raw visceral impact."

He further suggested that the film could drastically alter audience expectations, adding, "Once audiences taste this new standard, every film currently under production in the previous masala style can become instantly endangered."

In a longer note, RGV argued that big-budget entertainers relying on scale and spectacle may struggle in the wake of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. "Those ultra-big budgeted masala projects that are already deep into shooting or post-production will have an uphill task in competing with the new standards set. Producers who bet entire empires on the same previous formulaic making might face empty theatres and career-ending losses because of the high costs involved and the audience taste converting to the international standards," he claimed.

He went on to critique formula-driven filmmaking and star-led spectacles.

"Directors married to the belief of 'mass + vfx + scale + gravity-defying stunts = guaranteed hit will have no choice but to reinvent themselves by studying the Dhurandhar audiences. Superstars who were depending upon their god like statuses resting solely on mindless hero worship will stand exposed in front of highly effective characters who grow to be heroes in the context of the story rather than already being hailed as heroes from frame one," RGV wrote.

Concluding his dramatic statement, the filmmaker described the film as a seismic shift for the industry.

"DHURANDHAR 2 is not just another film coming on March 19th. It can be an ASTEROID STRIKE that might end the DINOSAUR ERA of filmmaking, which is full of sheer volume, fake heroism, and the so-called masala treatment. The goal post has been changed, and so if the direction of the kick does not change, it might not only break the leg, but it might lose the limb," he concluded.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, serves as a follow-up to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar and dives deeper into the backstory of Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza.

However, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will not have a clear run at the box office. It is set to clash with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups, headlined by Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas.

The pan-India project also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

