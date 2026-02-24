How Ranveer And Yash's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> And <i>Toxic</i> Heroes Are Same Same But Different

The buzzing excitement every time two mega films lock horns at the box office on the same day has been a lingering feeling for eons now. However, this time-with Aditya Dhar's mega-blockbuster Dhurandhar sequel and South superstar Yash's Toxic at the forefront-there are a lot more parallels to examine.

To begin with, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a sequel to Dhurandhar, which amassed over Rs 1,300 crore at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. The movie minted Rs 838.32 crore after a 10-week theatrical run, as per a Sacnilk report.

On the contrary, the intense buzz around Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, led by the cult stardom of Yash from the KGF universe, is marching in tandem with the craze that the Aditya Dhar directorial has already established.

As we near March 19, when the fate of the two films unfolds, there's another angle to this 'Dhuroxic' moment taking shape.

While the climax of Dhurandhar revealed the contrasting personalities of the ruthless infiltrator Hamza and the emotionally haunted agent Jaskirat, Toxic follows suit-but with a twist.

The recently released Toxic teaser unveiled two distinct characters-Raya and Ticket-that will be essayed by Yash in this Geetu Mohandas directorial.

What peaks one's interest is not two "supposed" blockbusters clashing at the box office; it's the duality of characters and personalities that seems befitting of the nature of their release.

Good Cop, Bad Cop

Speculation regarding Yash's role in Toxic skyrocketed after the makers shared a glimpse of a 'clean-shaven' look of the actor in the recently released teaser. The characters under the microscope are the rugged-looking Raya and the more polished avatar of Ticket.

It is the tagline used-"Your 'Ticket' to Hell"-that further strengthens the assumption of it being the potential antagonist in the film. The teaser also dropped hints of a potential face-off between the hero and the villain, attributing it to a father-son rivalry.

What the big reveal also portrayed was not just the differences in the personalities, but also in the carefully curated looks of the characters.

While Yash as Raya is stylised with long hair and a thick beard, representing him as a raw, primal, and potential menace.

Yash as Raya in Toxic

The behind-the-scenes visuals of the other personality-which is being passed off as a 'clean-shaven look'-showcase a more stylish and sharp persona, a stark contrast to Yash's look as Raya.

The one-minute-56-second teaser garnered massive engagement, especially with the clever interspersing of not one, but the duality of Yash-both as characters and the aesthetics of his personalities.

Hot & Cold

While the whole of Dhurandhar is an adrenaline-inducing watch throughout its long duration, it's the reveal of how Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat Singh went on to become Hamza Ali Mazari that plants the seed of the upcoming sequel-Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

His evolution from a patriot to a hardened undercover operative is just a teaser for where and why it all started. Unlike Toxic, this is not about double roles, but dual-identity characters of the same person.

But the common thread is once again how the exterior styles of Jaskirat Singh and Hamza Ali Mazari are designed, similar to Yash's Raya and Ticket in Toxic.

Coming to the physicality and styling of the differentiating identities of Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, the actor went through significant weight loss of approximately 15 kg so as to do justice to a leaner and much younger version of Jaskirat Singh, who is fuelled by rage and vengeance. This version of him lays the solid emotional foundation of the plot. He wears traditional and formal attire, even sporting a turban and suit.

Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh in Dhurandhar

Hamza, as the chameleon undercover persona, led to Ranveer Singh gaining 15 kg of muscle so as to do justice to how intimidating the ruthless agent avatar has to look.

This look features long and untamed hair, and a thick beard. His skin texture appears weathered, his eyes burning with uncontrollable rage. The wardrobe undergoes a significant change, where he is now clad in Pathani suits, long embroidered coats known as Khilat, and 40-metre salwars.

Ranveer Singh as Hamza in Dhurandhar

Beneath all the temper lies the psychological toiling of this life. He experiences hallucinations, tears rolling down his eyes, fighting a fight whose conclusion becomes the biggest intriguing factor in how the story propels forward in the upcoming sequel.

Along with the changes in his physical appearance, Dhurandhar follows Ranveer Singh's onscreen transformation from a vulnerable individual to a mysterious puppeteer who manipulates powerful and dangerous criminals such as Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna).

The Dhurandhar 2 teaser focuses on the conversion of Jaskirat into Hamza, and the emotional and physical challenges that come with it.

It is a rather interesting similarity to have between two films that are touted as two of the most anticipated projects of 2026. Unlike two new films competing, this time it's a sequel to a massively successful film clashing with a South release whose lead character has a loyal fanbase preparing for a giant explosion.

How the "dual" character arcs of Yash and Ranveer Singh in Toxic and Dhurandhar: The Revenge respectively unfold is what answers all our questions about them looking 'same same, but different.'

