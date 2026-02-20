<i>Toxic</i>: Clean-Shaven Yash To Trolls Who Said 'Without Beard He's Nothing'

KGF star Yash is back with the much-anticipated teaser for his next offering, Toxic. The two-minute-long teaser showcases Yash in two distinct looks—one with long hair and a beard, the other clean-shaven.

The clean-shaven Yash has become the internet's new obsession, especially since he stuck to his KGF avatar for so long.

It was earlier reported that KGF director Prashanth Neel had originally envisioned Yash's Rocky Bhai without a beard in the second part of the movie. But as Yash's bearded look became popular, he wasn't keen to get rid of it.

Meanwhile, trolls said, "Without beard he's nothing."

Yash seemed to reply to them with his 'unexpected' new look.

One fan wrote, "For a while I thought they were introducing another actor—literally got shocked at the end when I realized it's #Yash himself."

Another added, "I'm so proud to be a fan of Yash. He's taking risks and bringing Indian cinema to a Hollywood level, unlike many other actors who keep doing the same kinds of roles without taking any risks. Jai Yash Bosss."

One fan even connected the dots, recalling how Yash had earlier been spotted hiding his face behind a mask during the film's shoot—seemingly to keep this very look under wraps—writing, "Now u got the answer why he covered his face."

One wrote, "Haters: Yash can't take off his beard because he's a KGF star... Meanwhile Yash: Hold on..." Another comment read, "Most of them: #Yash is nothing without beard. Meanwhile Yash..."

"Same look since 8 years saar... Without beard he is nothing saar. But Yash had different plans," one wrote.

Saar Yash can't do roles without beard



Meanwhile Yash pic.twitter.com/SyL4ZnYyOO — Tha7a fan (@ExposeDhonifan) February 20, 2026

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Written and shot in Kannada and English, it will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film boasts a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth alongside the Kannada superstar Yash.

The film will be releasing on March 19, clashing with Dhurandhar: The Revenge.