"<i>Dhurandhar</i> In Danger": Internet Reacts To Yash's <i>Toxic</i> Teaser

Earlier, Yash treated his fans to the teaser-trailer of his upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Now, on Friday, the actor has released the teaser, and it appears that the internet has gone wild over it.

About The Teaser

The teaser opens with dark, moody visuals and quick shots of Raya (Yash), who is warned to step back because the enemy is far more dangerous this time. Raya, however, refuses to retreat. He remains defiant, insisting that when he decides the game is over, it will be over.

The teaser features intense and graphic action sequences, showing brutal fights, shattered bones, and beheadings-suggesting that mercy has no place once Raya steps into the frame.

Viewers are also given a first look at the film's antagonist, played by Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas. He arrives to provoke Raya and delivers the line, "I'm home, Daddy!" signaling a direct challenge.

Internet's reaction

Users filled the comments section with praise. One wrote, "Dhurandhar is in danger," while another commented, "Rs 2000 crore loading." Other comments read, "Boss is back," "Rocking Star Yash Fans Assemble Here !" and "Yash be like :World is my territory."

Notably, Dhurandhar and Toxic are gearing up for a major box office clash, as both films are scheduled to release on March 19.

More About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film has been written and shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Ahead of the teaser launch, the makers also unveiled the first-look posters of Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.



